Draw is made for first round of the FAI Intermediate Cup

Two-time cup winners Fanad United have been drawn at home to Bonagee United in the opening round of this year's FAI Intermediate Cup.

The draw was made in Dublin this afternoon and Fanad will play Bonagee on Sunday, September 17th.

The three other clubs entered in the competition from the Ulster Senior League - Swilly Rovers, Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers - have all received byes in the competition.

The new USL season begins this weekend with the first series of games in the Donegal News League Cup.