Friends and former team-mates to remember Ronan McGee



The life and memories of a former Drumoghill FC schoolboy footballer will be celebrated at a special memorial match at The Moss on Saturday afternoon.

Ronan McGee was just turned 13 years old when he died in a tragic accident in September, 1987.

Thirty years on, many of his former team-mates will play in a match in Ronan's memory.

One of the organisers, Michael 'Trout' Lynch, said Ronan was a good friend to so many, and is still sadly missed by those who knew him.

“Ronan was a brilliant footballer, a strong centre half,” Michael said.

“It was a terrible shock when he died so young and a few of us are getting together next weekend to celebrate his memory. He was a big Liverpool fan and just like so many young boys, he loved his football.”

The match will see the Galdonagh Babes take on Drumoghill.



The club are extending an invitation to all of those who knew and remember Ronan. There will be after-match refreshments served in Biddy Friels.



The game kicks off at 4pm.

Ronan McGee.