DONEGAL GAA: GAA club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week

There is a full list of fixtures in GAA in Donegal for the coming week with championship action in hurling with the semi-finals on Friday night; Junior A and B football championships also over the weekend.

THE FULL LIST OF FIXTURES IS

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

Fri, 01 Sep,

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: J.J. Lafferty

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Burt V Setanta 20:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship

Sat, 02 Sep,

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: TBC, Moville V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: James Connors

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Convoy V Naomh Pádraig Muff 12:00, Ref: Marc Brown

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Convoy V Pettigo 13:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Championship

Sat, 02 Sep,

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: TBC, Glenswilly V Naomh Columba 18:30, Ref: Joe O?donnell

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: TBC, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B

Wed, 30 Aug,

Wed, 30 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Conáil 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sat, 02 Sep,

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Termon 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Malin 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 02 Sep,

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: Val Murray

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Downings 19:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Burt 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Eunan's 12:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Conáil 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 02 Sep,

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:00, Ref: Ciara Foy

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Termon 13:30, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Malin 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: Don Langan

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 02 Sep,

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Fanad Gaels 17:30, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Bríd 17:30, Ref: Michael Mulhern

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Downings 17:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Burt 12:00, Ref: George Montgomery

SRB Under 13s Division 1

Sat, 02 Sep,

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Dungloe 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Conáil 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V St Naul's 12:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Under 13s Division 2

Sat, 02 Sep,

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 12:00, Ref: TBC

County Minor Championship Div 2 Semi Finals

Wed, 30 Aug,

Wed, 30 Aug, Venue: Dunfanaghy, Fanad Gaels V Termon 19:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Sat, 02 Sep,

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: Dunfanaghy, Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 12:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

County Minor Championship Div 1 Play Off Game 2

Tue, 29 Aug,

Tue, 29 Aug, Venue: O Donnell Park, St Michael's V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: Jimmy White

County Under 14s Div 1 Championship Quarter Finals

Fri, 01 Sep,

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Malin 19:00, Ref: Gabriel O Donnell

County Minor Championship Div 1 Quarter Finals

Fri, 01 Sep,

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: Donegal, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Val Murray

Sat, 02 Sep,

Sat, 02 Sep, Venue: An Clochán Liath, Ardara V Naomh Conáil 11:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell

County Under 14s Div 2 Championship Semi Finals

Mon, 04 Sep,

Mon, 04 Sep, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Sep, Venue: TBC, Ardara V Termon 18:30, Ref: TBC

County Under 14s Div 1 Championship Semi Finals

Mon, 04 Sep,

Mon, 04 Sep, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Dungloe 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB Division 1 Group 1

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: TBC, Termon V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 Division 1 Group 2

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: TBC, Cloughaneely V Milford 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Robert Emmets 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 Division 2

Wed, 30 Aug,

Wed, 30 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 19:15, Ref: TBC

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V St Michael's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Convoy 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 Division 3

Sun, 03 Sep,

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 03 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U16 Div 2 Championship Group 1

Fri, 01 Sep,

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Downings 18:45, Ref: TBC

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Letterkenny Gaels 18:45, Ref: TBC

NRB U16 Div 2 Championship Group 2

Fri, 01 Sep,

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Red Hughs 18:45, Ref: TBC

NRB U16 Division 1 Championship

Fri, 01 Sep,

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:45, Ref: TBC

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 18:45, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Sep,

Mon, 04 Sep, Venue: TBC, St Eunan's V Convoy 18:45, Ref: TBC

NRB u16 Division 3 Championship

Fri, 01 Sep,

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V St Eunan's 18:45, Ref: TBC

Fri, 01 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Cloughaneely 18:45, Ref: TBC

U16 All County Hurling League

Tue, 29 Aug,

Tue, 29 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 31 Aug,

Thu, 31 Aug, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 31 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 31 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 31 Aug, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC