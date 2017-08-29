WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING: Mona McSharry just misses out on third medal in 200m breaststroke

Mona McSharry was just a finger tip away from winning a third medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, USA last night.

The Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon competitor finished fourth in the 200m breaststroke event.

Mona from Grange, Co. Sligo, is set to return to her studies at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon later this week after a very successful World Junior Championships with bronze in the 50m breaststroke and gold in the 100m breaststroke, a first ever gold for Ireland.



Full result of 200m breaststroke event:

1 Zoe Elizabeth Bartel, US 2:25.68

2, Ella Nelson, US 2:27.04

3, Annabel Elizabeth Gue-Johnston, GB, 2:27.42

4, Mona McSharry, Irl, 2:27.67