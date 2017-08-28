DONEGAL SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: Quarter-final draws takes place tonight

Kilcar exacted some revenge for their County final defeat last October when they recorded the win they needed to dethrone reigning champions Glenswilly in Towney on Sunday evening.

It was the big game of the weekend in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship, and while it wasn’t the most exciting contest, Kilcar were never in trouble and won comfortably at the finish, 0-16 to 1-9.

It means there’ll be a new name on the Dr. Maguire Cup in 2-17 and Kilcar are once again, among the strong favourites.

They will be joined in the last eight by Gaoth Dobhair who were 2-21 to 1-10 winners against Ardara in Magheragallon.

Going on this performance, and their victory over Glenswilly last weekend, Gaoth Dobhair might well be the team to avoid when the draw for the quarter-finals is made later this evening at 8 p.m. live on RTE Raidio na Gaeltachta

St. Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill had both already qualified from Group D, but the Letterkenny club laid down a marker ahead of the quarter-finals when they won their meeting at O’Donnell Park yesterday.

St. Eunan’s trailed by four points at half-time, but were so much better in the second half. Niall O’Donnell, Rory Carr and Conor Gibbons all got on the scoresheet after coming off the bench to help St. Eunan’s win by 0-15 to 1-8.

The only downside to the game for both sides were the red cards issued to goalkeeper Blake Forkan (St. Eunan’s) and Stephen Corcoran (Naomh Conaill) following an ugly confrontation involving several players in the dying minutes of the game.

There was a red card of some significance in Bundoran as well where the home side defeated Sean MacCumhaill’s in Group A.

County player Jamie Brennan of Bundoran was sent off right at the end of a game which was won easily by the home side, 2-19 to 1-8.

The result means MacCumhaill’s finish bottom of the group. St. Michael’s top Group A after an equally convincing win away to Malin.

In Group B, Killybegs were winners at home to Naomh Muire and top the group on score average, but just a single point ahead of Burt.

One of the oldest clubs in Donegal, Burt won the Derry Senior Football Championship in 1931. Following a five-point victory over Termon, they’ve finished their Group B campaign unbeaten and go through as group runners-up. It’s the first time in their history that they’ve reached this stage of the senior championship - a remarkable effort from the Inishowen club who were Intermediate winners last year.

The eight qualifiers for the Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate quarter-finals were confirmed on Saturday evening following the final round of group games.

Naomh Ultan missed out on a quarter-final spot on score average after finishing third in Group B behind Aodh Ruadh and Milford.

The eight teams who have qualified are Cloughaneely, Aodh Ruadh, Glenfin, Milford, Naomh Columba, Buncrana, Gaeil Fhánada and St. Naul’s.