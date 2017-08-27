KILLYBEGS V NAOMH MUIRE: Killybegs book place in quarter-finals

Killybegs are once again through to the quarter-finals of the senior championship after victory over Naomh Muire in Fintra on Sunday.

Killybegs . . . 0-12

Naomh Muire . . . 0-9

The championship pedigree of the Fishermen is never in doubt and again in a year when they are not playing well in the league, they have performed near their best in the championship.

However, this game lacked championship intensity with just one yellow card issued by Val Murray, who had an easy outing. Indeed, there were ten first half frees awarded.

In perfect conditions Naomh Muire, despite playing against the breeze, were sharper in the opening quarter.

Brendan McGuire did have the opening point for the home side on three minutes but by the ninth minute, Naomh Muire were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead. Sean Yank Boyle opened their account from a free and then after a poor kick-out he added another, while Paul Yank Boyle was able to tap over a free that was moved on for dissent.

Killybegs finally got going after ten minutes with Eoghan Bán, fresh from his travels to Australia, starting a move that ended with Brendan McGuire firing just over the crossbar.

Hugh McFadden placed Christopher Murrin to level matters with his left on 15 minutes before Jack McSharry edged them ahead on 19 minutes.

Sean Yank Boyle levelled again for Naomh Muire a minute later, but then Evan Broderick started a move which saw Christopher Murrin opt to fist a point when in on goal. Daniel Breslin put the home side two up on 26 minutes from distance, but the Yank Boyles combined to see Tom McHugh avail of a break to cut the deficit on 30 minutes.

In added time Eoghan Bán won a free for Hugh McFadden to leave it 0-7 to 0-5 to Killybegs at the break.

Hugh McFadden (free) and Christopher Murrin had Killybegs in a comfortable four point lead inside four minutes of the restart.

Patrick Rodgers came forward from corner back to hit a point for Naomh Muire but another brace from McFadden and Murrin (his fourth) had Killybegs five clear.

Dara White cut the lead to three with two frees inside a couple of minutes by the 51st minute but Daniel O'Keeney stretched the home side's lead again.

Naomh Muire did try to get the goal they needed but all they got was an added time free from Harry Harden.

Overall, Killybegs were the better side with Christopher Murrin, Daniel Breslin and Brendan McGuire looking sharp up front.

KILLYBEGS: Michael Mullin; Christopher Fallon Cunningham, Ciaran Conaghan, Stephen Muirhead; Eoin Gallagher, Shane Molloy, Jack McSharry (0-1); Hugh McFadden (0-3,3f) Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Daniel O'Keeney (0-1), Shaun Gorrell, Daniel Breslin (0-1); Christopher Murrin (0-4), Brendan McGuire (0-2), Evan Broderick. Subs., John Bán Gallagher for Broderick ht; David McGuinness for Gorrell 52; Pauric Cunningham for D Breslin 62.

NAOMH MUIRE: Tomas Duffy; Patrick Rodgers (0-1), Brian Gillespie, Robbie O'Donnell; Cian Boyle, Aidy O'Gara, Daniel Gallagher; Paul Yank Boyle (0-1,f), Adam O'Brien; Daniel Devlin, Tom McHugh (0-1), Hugh Martin; Sean Yank Boyle (0-3,1f), Darren Gallagher, Sean Burns. Subs., Dara White (0-2,2f) for D Gallagher; Patrick McCafferty for C Boyle, both ht; Harry Harden (0-1,f) for McHugh 38; Cian Boyle for S Burns 52; Tom McHugh for D Devlin 55.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)