A historic win for Burt

Burt are on cloud nine and through to the quarter finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship for the first time in the club’s history.



BURT 0-11

TERMON 0-6



One of the oldest clubs in Donegal, Burt won the Derry Senior Football Championship in 1931. But following this five-point victory over Termon, they top Group B and go through as group winners ahead of Killybegs, on score average.

They drew with Killybegs in their first game and then had a two point win over Naomh Muire.

In what was a winner-takes-all tie, the pressure was on both teams and Burt playing with the wind looked under most pressure as it took them a while to settle.



A four point half-time lead looked slim enough. They led 0-5 to 0-I.

Joe Boyle hit two frees, the first from just inside the ‘45, on nine minutes, was the game’s first score and came after the locals had squandered a host of chances.

Paul and Sean McHugh and Ciaran Dowds scored the other Burt points in a half they more or less dominated in the possession stakes.

Termon, except for a brief period in the middle of the second quarter, were confined to sporadic raids. And it was on one of those raids that James McSharry skinned his marker and clipped over a fine point for his team’s only point of the opening half.



The two teams set up defensively with 13 and 14 men behind the ball which made space at a premium in front of the two goalmouths.



Termon, who started the game without their injured ace forward Caolan McDaid, lost key forward Daire McDaid to a shoulder injury after 12 minutes.

And to make matters worse they lost midfielder Aidan Sweeney to a black card on the stroke of half-time for a hand trip on Stephen Gillespie.

But only four down and with a strong wind in their back in the second period Termon would not have been without hope in the second period.



And despite losing Declan O’Donnell to a second yellow card for a high challenge on Sean McHugh, thanks to a well taken point from McSharry and two quick points from Enda McCormack, the Burn Road men were back in the game by the three quarter mark.



Burt led 0-6 to 0-4 going into the closing 15 minutes. But that was as close as Termon got. Burt lost Joe Boyle to a second yellow card for pulling a Termon man off the ball.

But up stepped Paul McHugh to smack two quick 40 metre frees between the posts for a 0-8 to 0-4 lead once again.

And his brother Sean stepped up to make it 0-10 to 0-6 as he traded scores with McCormick who single handedly dragged Termon back into the tie.



And Mark Coyle, who along with Sean and Paul McHugh, Conor Harkin and Ciaran Dowds, stepped up in the closing quarter, brought down the curtain with the game’s closing point deep in injury time.



BURT: Kevin McDermott; Darren Gallagher, Stephen O'Donnell, Rory Grant; Mark Coyle (0-1), Paul McHugh (0-3, 2f,),Mickey McCann; Ciaran Dowds (0-1), Stephen Gillespie; Darragh Grant, Christopher McDermott, Conor Harkin; Enda McDermott, Joe Boyle (0-3,3f), Sean McHugh (0-3,1f).

Subs: R McDermott for E McDermott 41; Georgie Kelly for C McDermott 49, Martin Donaghy for S Gillespie 59.

TERMON; Michael Boyle; Declan O’Donnell, Kevin McDaid, Paul McDaid; Stephen McElwaine, Nathan McElwaine, Daniel Conaghan; Jamie Gallagher, Aidan Sweeney; Paul McCormack (0-4,1f), James McDaid, Shane Doherty; James McSharry (0-2), Johnny McCafferty, Dan McDaid.

Subs; Fintan O’Flynn for D McDaid 12; Shane Callaghan for A Sweeney 30, black card; Barry Gallagher for D Conaghan 44, Anthony McGrenra for J McSharry 53.

REFEREE: Sean Paul Doherty (Urris).



