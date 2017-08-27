Four Masters v Dungloe: Visitors win a thriller at Tír Conaill Park

Dazzling Dungloe produced a powerful second half display to deservedly edge out Four Masters in a thriller in Tír Conaill Park on Sunday.

Four Masters . . . 0-13

Dungloe . . . 1-11

This win guarantees senior championship football for Paddy McGowan's men, while Masters will have to fight to stay in the top flight.

A superbly finished goal by roving Dungloe wingback Christy Greene in the 40th minute was the clinching score.

Greene took a pass from the excellent Conor Greene and wove his way through the Masters defence, before rocketing the ball to the stanchion that holds the nets.

Greene’s gem pushed Dungloe into a 1-6 to 0-8 lead and gave them the necessary momentum to push on for a memorable victory.

They also missed a penalty in the 34th minute when Ryan Greene’s effort was well saved by Masters keeper Eamon Jordan.

And even though the Masters ace marksman Thomas McGowan quickly levelled matters after Christy Greene’s goal. it was Dungloe who went for the jugular thereafter.

And they can thank the Greene brothers, Conor and Ryan, who repeatedly punched holes in the Donegal Town defence and grabbed those vital late scores that edged them home.

Midfielder Noel McBride and centre back Gerard Walsh were also big reasons for this victory against a youthful Masters side that never really recovered form Christy Greene’s vital goal.

Once again Karl Lacey and Barry Dunnion were outstanding for the losers with Lacey hitting three superb points and Dunnion showing that he still has the pace of an electric hare.

Talented 18-year-old Thomas McGowan is a superb striker of a dead ball and he finished up with a total of 0-8 with five from frees.

But he lacked finishing support up front while Kevin McBrearty had a fine hour before going off injured in the dying moments as Masters went for a winner.

McGowan was off target with a few long-range efforts, but he remains a major force for Masters and looks to have a bright future.

Dungloe only needed a draw to sample senior football again next year.

But they were in no mood for any such permutation, as their spirited second half display showed.

And there was very little between the sides in a very well contested first half played at real championship pitch.

The home side showed some indiscipline and Dungloe’s towering keeper punished Masters with some delightfully struck long range frees.

Ryan Greene was also on target as McGowan and the imposing Patrick Reid replied for the Masters.

The visitors led by 0-5 to 0-2 by the 21st minute, but failed to score thereafter for another 18 minutes as Masters basked in their best period.

Lacey, McGowan and McBrearty had some fine points as the home side led by 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval.

And McGowan increased the lead to three points as they led by 0-8 to 0-5 just after Dungloe missed that penalty.

But gaps were beginning to show in the middle of the Master’s defence and the Greene brothers were like two dark arrows of destruction as Dungloe carved out a victory they will remember well into the winter.

FOUR MASTERS: Eamon Jordan; Ryan O’Donnell, Enda Bonner, Dara Quinn; Barry Dunnion, Dylan Kennedy, Aaron McCrea; Karl Lacey (0-3), Kevin McBrearty (0-1), Leo McHugh, Darren Doherty, Caolan Loughney, Thomas McGowan (0-8, 5f), Patrick Reid (0-1), Sean Meehan

Subs; Sean O’Kennedy for Leo McHugh (51), Leo Ward for Darren Doherty (44), Josh Lacey for Kevin McBrearty (59 inj), Darren Doherty for Karl Lacey (62 inj)

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-3f), Doalty Boyle, Mark Curran, Jack Scally; Christy Greene (1-0), Gerard Walsh, Matthew Ward; Noel McBride, Raymond Sweeney; Paul McGarvey, Conor Greene (0-3), Daniel Curran; Shaun Sharkey, Ryan Greene (0-5, 3f), Adrian Sweeney.

Subs Sean McGee for Adrian Sweeney (h-time)

Referee: Mark Dorrian (Fanad Gaels)