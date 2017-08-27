GAEIL FHÁNADA V N BRÍD: Early goals set Gaeil Fhánada on way to victory

Gaeil Fhánada produced a top class performance to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Championship with a big win over Naomh Brid in Portsalon.



Gaeil Fhánada 3-13

Naomh Bríd 2-6



Seimi Nanny Friel, from the penalty spot; Niall Carr and Michael Sweeney scored the goals for Gaeil Fhánada while Seimi Nanny also hit seven points in a man of the match performance.

Unfortunately he was forced out of the game with a second half injury and fingers are crossed in Fanad that it is not too serious.

The locals, after a dream start, scored 2-5 in the opening quarter before Naomh Brid got off the mark and they led by four points at half-time, 2-7 to 2-3.

Naomh Brid, rocked by the early Gaeil Fhánada barrage and the loss of corner-back Conal Rooney to injury, stormed back into the game thanks to two goals from Clint Walsh and three points from Darragh Brogan to trail by 2-5 to 2-3 with the clock ticking on the half. Rooney suffered a double break of the leg. .

The locals had the better of the second half as they outscored Naomh Brid, 1-6 to 0-3. Seami Nanny, Eoghan Carr, Mark Friel, two each, scored the points and Sweeney scored the third goal on the stroke of full time.

For Gaeil Fhánada Seami Nanny was the standout performer while Jimmy Coyle, Paddy Heraghty, Kevin McGonigle, Eoghan Carr, Michael Sweeney, Jonny ‘Nanny’, Niall Carr and McVeigh all played well.

Ross Gallagher, Sean Gormley, Clint Walsh, Paul McGrory and Darragh Brogan were the standout players for Naomh Brid.



GAEIL FHANADA: Brendan Friel; Frank Sweeney. James Gallagher, Kevin McGonigle; Jimmy Coyle. Paddy Heraghty, Eoghan Carr (0-2); Michael Sweeney (1-0), Shaun McElwaine; Jonny Friel, Seami Nanny Friel (1-7), Niall Carr (1-1), 0-1f); Brian McVeigh (0-1), Mark Friel (0-3, 1f), Seami Coshia Friel. Subs: Oisin Shiels for Seami Nanny, Alan McAteer for N Carr.



NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Conal Rooney, Sean Gormley, Pauric Rooney; Eoghan McGarrigle, Jamie Timoney, Ross Gallagher; Clint Walsh (2-0), Paul McGrory (0-2,1f); Lee Doherty, Declan McCafferty, Eoin Harron; Gearoid Gallagher, Darragh Brogan (0-4,3f), Pauric Brennan. Subs; Sean Duffy for C Rooney; Chris Price for L Doherty.