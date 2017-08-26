Quarter finalists confirmed in Intermediate Championship

The eight qualifiers for the Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate quarter-finals were confirmed on Saturday evening following the final round of group games.

Naomh Ultan are the big losers. They miss out on a quarter-final spot on score average after finishing third in Group B behind Aodh Ruadh and Milford.

St. Naul’s can count themselves fortunate to go through from Group C. Despite not winning a single group match, they finished third on two points thanks to draws with Buncrana, and Downings on Saturday night.

The other best third place side are Gaeil Fhanada who qualify from Group A behind Cloughaneely and Naomh Columba.

The following eight teams are through to the quarter-finals: Cloughaneely, Aodh Ruadh, Glenfin, Milford, Naomh Columba, Buncrana, Gaeil Fhanada and St. Naul’s.