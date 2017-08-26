Downings v St. Naul's: Honours even thanks to last gasp Connor point



An excellent point from Lorcan Connor seven minutes into added time earned Na Dúnaibh a draw in an exciting and keenly contested Intermediate Championship match in Downings on Saturday evening.



Na Dunaibh . . . 0-16

St. Naul’s . . . 2-10

The result means St. Naul’s finish third in Group C behind Glenfin and Buncrana, and despite not winning a game, they scrape into the quarter-finals on score average.

Na Dúnaibh started this game brightly with points from Connor and McClafferty in the 1st and 2nd minute but some sloppy defending by the home side let St. Nauls through for two goals, one from Stuart Johnstone (6) and Mc Brearty on 10 minutes. Na Dúnaibh fought back manfully and had five further points from Connor both from play and from frees and a point each from J.L Mc Bride and O.Boyce.

St.Nauls added another five points through Peadar Mogan,(2) and a point each from Johnstone,Daniel Brennan, and Daniel Friel to leave the half-time score: Na Dúnaibh 0—9 St. Nauls 2—5.

A point from E.Roberts three minutes into the second half had cut the deficit to one point and Na Dúnaibh had by the 11th minute gone into a one point lead. The lead changed hands on a number of occasions between then and the last ditch point from Connor. Na Dúnaibh added 6 more points in the second half – L Connor (4), E Roberts (1) and O.Boyce (1). The St Nauls’ scores came from D. Brennan (3), B.McCole (1) and A. Meehan (1).

Na Dúnaibh: C McBride; S.Gallagher, C. Shields, H.Davis; E.Kelly, B. Mc Ginley, J.L Mc Bride; S.Boyce, O Boyce; E. Roberts, L. Connor, A. Pasoma; D Mc Bride, S. Mac Laifeartaigh, F. Mac Laifeartaigh.

St Naul’s: P. Burke; C. Mc Brearty, E. Kane, C. Gaffney; S Johnstone, P. Mogan, M. Breslin; L Mc Brearty, B. McCole; D. Friel; S. Conneely, S. Griffin; J. J. Rose, D. Brennan, C. Lowther.