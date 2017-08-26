CLOUGHANEELY V N COLUMBA: Cloughaneely have too much firepower for Naomh Columba

Cloughaneely maintained their unbeaten run in the Intermediate championship with a convincing ten point win over Naomh Columba in Falcarragh.



CLOUGHANEELY 0-18

NAOMH COLUMBA 0-8



While the two sides had qualified for the quarter-final before the game and the two teams rested a number of players, there was still a fair gap in class between the sides.

Cloughaneely could afford to hold Jason McGee, who only returned from his two week trial with Brisbane Lions in Australia, until late in the second half.

The winners set the tone from the off and they hit the game’s first three scores to lead 0-3 to 0-0 after ten minutes.

John Fitzgerald, Shaun McGarvey and Martin Maguire hit the points.

The locals also had a fourth minute McGarvey penalty well saved by Pauric O'Donnell

The penalty was awarded after Fitzgerald, who was proving a real handful for the Naomh Columba rearguard, was fouled with a foot block.

Cloughaneely, with Kevin Mulhern and Shaun McGarvey orchestrating from the middle and Fitzgerald and Sean Maguire carving the openings, had also two other good goal chances.

But despite their early dominance two quick points from Ryan Gillespie (free) and a well struck Paddy Byrne effort meant that Naomh Columba had clawed their way back into the game by the 18th minute.

And it took late scoring flurry with Fitzgerald, Martin Maguire (2) and Cillian Gallagher to see Cloughaneely change ends, three up at half-time, 0-7 to 0-4.

Cloughaneely were also wasteful in the opening 30 minutes as they shot six wides to Naomh Columba’s one.

Byrne, with a second ‘45’ and Christopher Byrne with a fine strike from play, scored the points to just about keep Paddy J McGinley’s men in touch.

This game was put to bed in the opening seven minutes of the new half as Sean Maguire hit two quick points, Fitzgerald, Shaun McGarvey and Paddy Cannon also raised white flags for a 0-12 to 0-5 lead for Michael Lynch’s revitalised side.

Paddy Byrne, with another converted placed ball, scored for Naomh Columba.

And despite the best efforts of Christopher Byrne in the middle of the field and Kieran McBrearty and Michael Maguire in defence, Cloughaneely dominated the closing quarter as Shaun McGarvey, Fitzgerald, Lee O’Brien, Sean Maguire and Darren Ferry all hit scores.

Pauric Cunningham and Paul Doherty scored Naomh Columba’s only two points of the final quarter.

Cloughaneely qualify for the quarter-final as leaders with Naomh Columba in the runners-up spot.



CLOUGHANEELY: Sean McCafferty; Cian McFadden, Martin Ferry, John Harley; Michael Fitzgerald, Cian McFadden, Paddy Cannon (0-1); Kevin Mulhern, Lee O'Brien (0-1); Declan McGarvey, Sean Maguire (0-3,1f), Martin Maguire (0-3); Cillian Gallagher (0-1), Shaun McGarvey (0-3), John Fitzgerald (0-4). Subs: Ciaran McGeady for Michael Fitzgerald 38; Darren Ferry (0-2) for S McGarvey, Mark Harley for Cillian Gallagher, both 45; Jason McGee for M Maguire 51.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Kieran McBrearty, Barry Carr, Philip McNern; Paul Doherty (0-1), Michael Maguire (0-1), Pauric Ward; Ryan Gillespie (0-1,f),Christopher Byrne (0-1); Gavin McGinley, Philip Doherty, Ryan McNern; Pauric O'Neill, Paddy Byrne (0-3,1f,2‘45s’) Pauric Cunningham (0-1).



REFEREE: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin)