CARNDONAGH V AODH RUADH: Aodh Ruadh just too strong for Carndonagh

Aodh Ruadh made it three wins from three with a landslide win in Carndonagh.

Carndonagh 0-8

Aodh Ruadh 6-14

The game was as good as over after ten minutes after goals from Johnny Gethins and a rocket from Johnny Gallagher left Aodh Ruadh leading by 2-8 to 0-1.

The points flowed from Seamus Kane (2), Colm Kelly (just returned from the US), Daniel Warnock, Gethins, David McGurrin, Jason Granaghan and Johnny Gallagher.

Darren Drummond palmed home a third goal and Seamus Kane added a fourth just before half-time for a 4-9 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Carndonagh had the opening two points of the second half and it took Aodh Ruadh ten minutes before they got their first point from Nathan Boyle.

Johnny Gallagher then hammered home his second goal after David Dolan played him in, while it was Seamus Kane who supplied the pass for David Dolan to hit the sixth goal, finding the corner of the net.

Three further points followed from McGurrin, Johnny Gethins and a Nathan Boyle '45', while Daniel Warnock had the final Aodh Ruadh point.

Johnny Gallagher, Johnny Gethins and Damien Cleary were the stand out performers for Aodh Ruadh. Player-manager, James O'Donnell, made his first appearance of the season as a second half substitute.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O'Halloran, Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Jason Granaghan (0-1), Colm Kelly (0-1), Daniel Warnock (0-2); David Dolan (1-0), Conor Patton; Seamus Kane (1-2), David McGurrin (0-3), Johnny Gethins (1-2); Nathan Boyle (0-2,1'45'), Darren Drummond (1-0), Johnny Gallagher (2-1).