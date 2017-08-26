NAOMH ULTAN V MILFORD: Milford into quarter-final draw after convincing win

Naomh Ultan put up a good fight but they were no match for Milford in Dunkineely.

Naomh Ultan 0-14

Milford 3-13

Goals by Darragh Black and Joey Cullen gave Milford a half-time lead of 2-6 to 0-4 and they were never really troubled in the second half.

But credit to Naomh Ultan, they never gave up the fight and there was plenty of excitement along the line as the final whistle approached as word came from Downings that St. Naul's were a point down, but when all the final results came in, Naomh Ultan came up short for the last eight.

Tony McNamee was on fire in the opening half for Milford, involved in almost everything. He had the first two points and then Kane Barrett and Chippy Barrett combined to set up Darragh Black for the opening goal on 18 minutes for a 1-4 to 0-1 lead.

Joey Cullen, who was also to the fore for the winners, traded points with Cian Kennedy before he was involved with Tony McNamee with the latter getting his break and setting him up to fire to the roof of the net for the second goal.

Cian Kennedy accounted for three of Naomh Ultan's first half total with Daniel Gallagher getting their opening point from range.

Cian Kennedy won and pointed a free two minutes after restart but Tony McNamee cancelled after fisting over with a goal at his mercy.

Kane Barrett was the star of the show for Milford in the second half, hitting 1-4, his goal coming on 44 minutes as he ghosted in behind the Naomh Ultan defence.

But Naomh Ultan kept fighting with Peter Alvey and Aidan Duddy coming forward to hit points. James Byrne had another and Alan Lyons had a brace to leave it 2-11 to 0-11 with eight minutes left.

Recently returned from the US Cathal McGettigan got his name on the scoresheet but it was Naomh Ultan who hit the final two scores, Alan Lyons from a '45' and Cian Kennedy from a free.

NAOMH ULTAN: Donal Murrin; Peter Alvey (0-1,f), Jonathan Cassidy, Michael Breslin; Aidan Duddy (0-1), Shane McWhinnie, John Knightly; Alan Lyons (0-3,1'45'), Danny Shovlin; Dermot Gallier, Jordan Watters, Dara Murrin; James Byrne (0-1), Daniel Gallagher (0-1), Cian Kennedy (0-7,6f). Subs., Pauric McIntyre for Gallier inj 21; Paul Gallier for McIntyre 54; McIntyre for D Murrin 63

MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Kieran Sheridan, Sean Black, Gavin Grier; David Curley, Paddy Peoples, Anthony Fisher; Luke Barrett (0-2,1f), Joey Cullen (1-1); Ryan McMahon, Christopher Barrett (0-1), Pauric Curley; Tony McNamee (0-4,1f), Kane Barrett (1-4), Darragh Black (1-0). Subs, Ronan Doherty for Fisher; Cathal McGettigan (0-1) for McMahon, both 36; Kyle Black for D Black 45; Ryan McMahon for L Barrett 58; Darragh Black for Sheridan 62.

REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)