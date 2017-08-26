Aussie Championship delight for Donegal players

Greenwood Gaelic Football Club in Perth Australia is a long way from the hills of Donegal but there was strong local links to the club this week as seven Tír Chonaill men donned the blue and white of their adopted club.

The Perth side reached the Western Australian Senior Football Final after beating a much fancied St. Finbarr's, who won last year's final, and took to the field against Southern Districts. The game was played in the Tom Bateman Sporting Complex Reserve, Thornlie, Western Australia.

Founded in 1978 by exiles from Co. Monaghan, Greenwood GFC currently has 70 members, 32 of which are playing and come from all over Ireland from Buncrana to Glenflesk in Kerry. The club is actively involved in Irish culture and life in Western Australia from the St. Patrick's Day Parade, the Claddagh Association for Irish in need, to coaching juveniles where their numbers are in excess of 100. Many of these children accompanied the players in the pre-match parade.

The day of the final was a celebration of Irish Culture and customs which included traditional Irish music, tug of war, Ladies Football final and a junior academy game.

Perth is also hosting the Australasian Games in October which is a State level competition.

The final score in the match was Greenwood GFC 2-09, Southern Districts 1-10

The Donegal natives on the victorious Greenwood team were James Doherty (Letterkenny Gaels), Chris Bradley, Dermot Friel (Milford), Seamy Doherty, Matty McLaughlin (Buncrana), Lee Kennedy (Robert Emmetts) and Shane McGeever (St Eunan's).