Competing with the best is where we want to be - Chloe Magee

Chloe Magee said competing with the best in the world is exactly where herself and Sam Magee want to be right now.

The Raphoe pair lost out on a place in the last eight of the mixed doubles at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow on Thursday.

They were beaten in three sets against the Olympic champions Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia.

The Indonesians, ranked third in the world, won the first set 21-19 before the Magees took the second 21-16.

In the deciding set, Ahmad and Natsir showed their class, winning 21-10, to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Posting on her Facebook page, Chloe magee said she had a brilliant time in Glasgow.

“Seeing those Irish flags in the crowd was just amazing!,” she said.

“Our level was good against the Indonesians, just not for three sets. We learned a lot and competing with the best in the world is exactly where we want to be!.”