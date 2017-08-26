DONEGAL FLOODING: Buncrana GAA club helps out in wake of flooding

Buncrana GAA club is playing a role in the humanitarian effort in the aftermath of this week’s devastating floods.

The club have made its clubroom facilities available to those in need since Thursday morning and tomorrow (Sunday) they are holding an ‘Open House Day’ in clubrooms at the club’s ground at Scarvey on the edge of the town.

Club members, many of them builders and tradesmen, have signed up and are assisting people to get back into their homes and farms.

The clubrooms will be open from 12 noon and will be open to the whole community.

The main purpose of the event is to provide a listening ear to all those affected by the horrendous floods that wreaked devastation right across Inishowen on Tuesday night.

“It all came about really after Grainne McCarron heard some of the stories and some of the difficulties people were having on Highland Radio,” Aine Daly, one of the coordinators of the event told www.donegaldemocrat.com

“Grainne mentioned to me and it took off from there. We had our Summer Camp last week and when parents heard they offered to help and assist in any way they can.

“We decided to have an open day where people can come and have a chat and have a cup of tea, a bowl of soup and sandwich.”

The club will also have trained counsellors on hand to offer advice and assistance to those needing it.

“The Samaritans will be there and officials from the Department of Social Welfare will be there to give advice and fill out forms. And the Red Cross are also coming to give advice and lend any assistance they can.”

Soup and sandwiches will be served up to 3 pm and anyone that wishes can remain to watch the All-Ireland football semi-final between Tyrone and Dublin.

The 'Open House' is being coordinated by Aine Daly and Grainne McCarron