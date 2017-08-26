Finn Harps v Limerick: Shane Blaney an option for Harps

Letterkenny teenager Shane Blaney could be an option for Ollie Horgan as the Finn Harps manager assesses his options ahead of Saturday night's FAI Cup 2nd round trip to Limerick.

Blaney was called up to the first team squad for Monday night's visit of Cork City but was an unused substitute.

However, with a number of players set to be rested this weekend, Blaney might well get his chance.

The Harps U-19 player can play in defence or midfield and captained the Republic of Ireland Schoolboys team this year.

It’s going to be a difficult assignment for the visitors against a Limerick side who recorded an excellent 1-0 home league win over Bohemians last Saturday evening.

“We’re under no illusions about the scale of the challenge against Limerick who are coming into the game after that crucial victory over Bohs last weekend," Horgan said.

"But, we’re going to the Market's Field to get a result and that’s all our lads have been focusing on this week. We had a couple of downs with the league defeats against Pat’s and Cork but that is football and we want to get things back on track and a good result against Limerick would be a lift."

The manager has confirmed that central defender Packie Mailey will be out for a period due to a hamstring injury while Paddy McCourt continues to be troubled by a hip problem. Eddie Dsane will miss the match after amassing five yellow cards.

Kick off is at 6.30pm and the tie must be finished on the night.