WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING: Mona McSharry into another final in Indianapolis

After winning bronze in the 50m breaststroke at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, USA, Mona McSharry has easily qualified for the 100m breaststroke final as the second highest qualifier.

The Marlins SC, Ballyshannon swimmer and Grange, Co. Sligo native, won her semi-final and is now on target to add another World medal to her collection.

The current European Junior champion in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, a student at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, will again have one of the centre lanes for the 100m final on Saturday eening.

The finalists for the 100m breaststroke are:

Faith Knelson, CAN, 1:07.51

Mona McSharry, IRL, 1:07.79

Zoe Bartel, USA, 1:08.19

Emily Weiss, USA, 1:08.42

Anastasia Makarova, RUS, 1:08.47

Alena Chekhovskikh, RUS, 1:09.19

Hannah Brunzell, SWE, 1:09.33

Laia Fernandez, ESP, 1:09.52