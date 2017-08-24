SWIMMING: Mona McSharry goes in 50m breaststroke final at World Juniors tonight

Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon swimmer and one of Ireland's most talented, Mona McSharry, has made the final of the 50m breaststroke at the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

The Grange, Co. Sligo native, has been in extraordinary form this year, from winning National Seniors in April to winning gold at the European Juniors in June.

McSharry, the current European Junior Champion in the 50m and 100m Breaststroke, let her intent for the week be known in last night’s 50m Breaststroke semi-final as she dashed to the top spot for tonight’s final.

Mona, a student at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, who turned 17 this week, had entered the semi-final in third place in 31.41 seconds, she then secured the centre lane for the final in 31.09. McSharry holds the Irish Record in the event in 30.91 seconds.

She is wished the best of luck in tonight's final. Her final is scheduled for 11.21 Irish time