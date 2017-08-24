Michael Murphy is new manager of Letterkenny IT GAA team

Donegal captain Michael Murphy has taken his first steps into senior management with the news that he has been appointed the new manager of Letterkenny IT’s senior GAA team.

Michael’s appointment was announced at a special reception at LYIT on Thursday morning and it’s seen as a major boost to the college.

LYIT President Paul Hannigan said the college had invited applications for the position and Michael Murphy came out on top in the process.

“Michael is a huge role model within the county and nationally as well,” Mr. Hannigan said.

“There is no doubt that everybody has huge respect for him and we really hope that he is going to be very successful in his role as team manager.”

Michael Murphy said managing the senior team at Letterkenny IT is something new for him, but a role that he’s really looking forward to taking up.

“It’s something new, something different,” he said.

“It’s a challenge for myself and it’s a huge opportunity to push myself forward and to try and get a hell of a lot of learning and experience. As well as that, it allows me to try and bring something to LYIT in terms of the gaelic football team and the Institute itself.”

It’ll mark the first time for Michael to take charge of a senior team, although he noted that he has dabbled in management at underage level at Glenswilly GAA club.

“I do have an interest (in management). I love the game, I love watching the game,” he said.

“I hope now to be very willing to learn and to put my ideas forward and to communicate and speak to everyone here for the betterment of the team. Hopefully I can try and make them more successful.”

Paul Hannigan said the college had put a lot of effort into the expansion of the sporting programmes at the college in recent years.

“That has raised the profile of us as a participant in competitions at a national level,” he said.

“We have had success in hurgling and in ladies and men’s gaelic football. We have also had success in individual sports.

“There are a lot of initiatives going on to try and drive sport and raise the profile of the institute in that regard and I think the appointment of Michael will have a major impact in that.”