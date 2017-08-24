Naomh Columba's Aaron Doherty is July winner of Donegal Democrat Youth Sport Award

Naomh Columba minor player, Aaron Doherty, is the July winner of the Donegal Democrat’s Monthly Youth Sport Award, sponsored by Liam Mailey Trophies.

Aaron, as he has been for his school Coláiste na Carraige, was on fire again for Naomh Columba as they won the Donegal Minor League, defeating MacCumhaill's in the final. Aaron contributed 0-11 in the final from centre half-back.

One of the most promising talents in the county, Aaron was a member of the Donegal minor team this year.



The17-year-old returns to Coláiste na Carraige on Wednesday next for his final year at secondary level, but no doubt he is set for further honours at college, club and county level. Next year he will be eligible to play for the Naomh Columba senior team and will be a huge addition to their ranks.

Other winners so far

January: Shane Blaney, St. Eunan's College.

February: Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn U-16 girls.

March: Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon senior boys Gaelic football team, Markey Cup winners.

April: Mona McSharry, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

May: Amy Boyle Carr, Glenties

June: Conor Halvey, Letterkenny