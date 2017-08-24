Finn Valley honour international athletes

Finn Valley AC, as is customary at the end of a season, came together this week to celebrate those club members who in 2017 had gained international recognition.

Attended by family, coaches and athletes that numbered 14 in a wide range of events and both at global and continental champs.

The full list - Sommer Lecky, high jump European cup; Commonwealth Youth Games; Brendan Boyce, European Cup walk 50k and World Championships 50k; Arlene Crossan 400mh; Janine Boyle 100m + relay and Shane Irwin 4x4 relay, all European U-20 Championships; Eddie Gallen 24hr Ultra World Championships; Sinead Mc Connell walk British Masters 5k; Brian O Domhnaill Masters 5k American Championships; John Kelly shot European U-23; James Kelly shot, Celtic; Laura Crossan 4x4 Celtic; Dempsey Mc Guigan hammer European Cup; Mark Hoy 800m Manchester Int; Dylan Kearns javelin Manchester International.

In a simple ceremony club leader Patsy Mc Gonagle outlined the highlights and underlined the value of family support, coaches and the general spirit within the club environment.

And while all members, regardless of achievement, are imporrant its appropriate to come together in a simple way to say well done but additionally to challenge all to work harder to improve as we gather in the weeks ahead to head into another season.