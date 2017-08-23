DONEGAL MANAGER LATEST: Declan Bonner still the frontrunner as job deadline looms

Declan Bonner remains the frontrunner to be the next Donegal senior football manager as nominations for the vacant position close this Saturday.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner has, of yet, to confirm that he is to seek the position.

However, the Democrat understands he has been nominated by a number of clubs.

It is not known if there are any other nominees for the position following the surprise resignation of Rory Gallagher.

Bonner has still not fully made up his mind whether to put his name in the hat.

“I’m meeting with a few people this week and I will make up my mind on Friday,” he told the Democrat.

Paddy Carr, another man linked with the position, is also believed to be still considering the position.

The Gaeil Fhánada club, which are one of the clubs expected to nominate the Navan-based Carr, were still waiting confirmation on Wednesday afternoon that he was interested in the job.

Carr was in the county last weekend for the Donegal club championship games and he was photographed talking to Neil McGee after the Gaoth Dobhair, Glenswilly game in Magheragallon on Sunday evening.

Carr was interviewed for the position the last time following the departure of Jim McGuinness. He lost out on that occasion to Rory Gallagher.

Presently with Ballymun Kickhams, he also managed Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin and St Bridget’s in Roscommon and also had a spell managing Louth seniors.

The nominations for the position close at 6 pm on Saturday and the process of selecting the new manager will begin in the next week or so.

Former Down double All-Ireland winning manager, Pete McGrath, was also linked to the position and is believed to have a number of backers in the county.

He told the Democrat when contacted a number of weeks ago that he was willing to discuss the Donegal position, but he would not be applying for it.

And he reiterated that position when speaking to the Democrat today.

McGrath has also managed his native county to double All-Ireland success and most recently was the Fermanagh manager.

“I’ve had contact from Donegal but my situation has not changed. If I was approached by Donegal I would sit down and discuss the situation with them,” the Down man told the Democrat.

“I know Donegal have a process to go through but I’m no great fan of interviews and I have no interest in doing one for the Donegal job or any other county job.

“And that is not arrogance, it is just that I’m not interested in the interview process.

“If Donegal want me I would be willing to sit down with them and discuss the position but I’m not interested in doing an interview.”

Former Glenswilly championship winning manager and coach, Gary McDaid, another linked to the job, has still not ruled himself out of the race.

He is on a short family holiday break in Spain this week and is due home on Thursday. He also told the Democrat that is still considering the situation but will make his mind up in the next day or so.

Outgoing Donegal minor manager Shaun Paul Barrett, Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney from Monaghan and former Naomh Conaill championship winning manager, Cathal Corey, did not respond to calls on the matter.

News of Seamus McEnaney's departure from Wexford broke this evening (Wednesday) and is bound to set tongues wagging. McEnaney was in charge in Wexford for just one year and he has cited the travelling as the reason for his departure, but the timing will be a talking point.