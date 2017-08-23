MASTERS: DONEGAL V SLIGO - Donegal strike late to get draw in Ballymote against Sligo

Donegal Masters team needed a late, late free from Benny Cassidy to save their unbeaten record in Ballymote tonight.



Sligo 0-8

Donegal 0-8



Having won all their games up to now - against Leitrim/Longford, Tyrone and Monaghan, Val Murray’s side faced their toughest assignment to date against a Sligo side that included Eamon O’Hara, Paul Taylor and former Sligo Rovers star John Kenny.

Conditions were very difficult with heavy rain throughout the opening half, but Donegal were performing well and were 0-4 to 0-2 up after 22 minutes, frees from Benny Cassidy, Paul McGonigle and Michael Sticky Ward and Paul McGonigle (from play).

Sligo finished the half well with two points to leave it all square at the break, 0-4 each.

The second half saw conditions improve and it was Sligo who forged ahead and they were leading by two points - 0-8 to 0-6 - in the final ten minutes.

But Donegal responded with points from Gerard McGrenra and that Cassidy free to leave the honours shared.

The first two Donegal points of the second half both came from Benny Cassidy (35th minute free) and a magnificent point from play four minutes later.



DONEGAL: Martin Gillespie; Charlie Doherty, Eamonn Doherty, John A. McMullan; Kerry Ryan, Sean McDaid, Michael McShane; David McShane, Charlie Gallagher; Paul McGonigle (0-2,1f), Gerard McGrenra (0-1), Stephen McGonigle; Benny Cassidy (0-4,3f), Brian McLaughlin, Michael Ward (0-1,f). Subs. used, Adrian McColgan, Charlie Bonner.