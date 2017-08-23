Golfers turn out in support of Little Angels

A great turn-out from Donegal's lady golfers on Thursday last saw a significant rise in entries for the Little Angels Charity Golf competition played at Letterkenny Golf Club.

Led by the ever ebullient Karen Mc Glinchey, and the ladies committee of the club, the competition was played in glorious sunshine and acknowledgement of the work being done locally by and for the Little Angels Association.

Taking top place on the rostrum on the day was Marian O' Sullivan on 40pts followed by Rena O' Herlihy on BOT with 35pts. In 3rd place was the ever present Anne Flannery also on 35pts, with visitors' prize going to Grace Duffy of Narin and Portnoo.

Little Angels would like to thank all those who took part in the competition, sponsors Gerard Mc Cool Bookmakers, Pat Keating, Apple Hostel Letterkenny and Slim R Us Letterkenny and all those who made donations or helped in any way.

Full Results: Winner Marian O'Sullivan 40 Pts. Runner-Up: Rena O'Herlihy 35 Pts. 3rd: Anne Flannery 35 Pts B.O.T. Visitor: Grace Duffy Narin & Portnoo 31 Pts. Front 9 : Mary Beth McBrearty 20pts. Back 9 : Veronica McAteer 15 Pts. Two's - Marian O'Sullivan.