DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn on 15th of August were 2,5,8,7,1,4,3.6. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is €6,650.

Hard luck to the U16 girls who lost to St Nauls on Tuesday evening in Mountcharles.

They U14 boys had a great victory over St Michael's at home in the Northern semi-final on Wednesday evening. With the score level after 60 minutes it went to extra time and the Glenfin lads showed great determination and grit to go on and win on a score of Glenfin 2-7 St Michaels 2-5.

Hard luck to the minor boys who lost to Moville at home on Tuesday evening.

The Minor girls are through to the county semi-final against Naomh Conaill on the 29th of August.

Congratulations to our senior ladies who captured the Division One league title for the first time on Sunday morning in Letterkenny. Well done to all involved. Hard luck to Katy Herron, Karen Guthrie, Grainne Houston, Yvonne McMonagle and the Donegal senior team who lost to Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter final last Saturday.

The reserves and seniors qualified for the quarter-finals of the intermediate championships with two good away victories to Downings on Saturday last.

The third team drew with St Eunan’s at home on Sunday evening in the league.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no jackpot winners in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 7-15-17-20. One person matched three numbers to win the €100 prize. Next weeks jackpot is €1850.

It was good to see club members involved in the parish family fun day at the weekend and also being in the liturgy of the mass at the weekend when they done the readings.

The club extends congratulations to Sister Margaret McCormick on the occasion of the Diamond jubilee of her profession to the religious life which she celebrated at Mass in Castlefinn on Sunday.

The club wishes the local history club well with their photographic display which they will present in the Parochial hall on Saturday and Sunday the 26th /27th August 12 noon to 5 pm.

The club extends sympathy to the McGirr family on the death of Tony McGirr.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The reserves recorded their second win from as many games when they overcame Malin in Senior B championship game.

Our Annual 5K takes place on Friday the 1st of September at 7.30pm. Registration takes place from 6.30pm at the clubhouse and all funds raised go towards preparing our underage teams. Entry is €8 for over 16s and €3 for under 16s. Refreshments are available afterwards in the Clubhouse.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 5, 10, 17 and 30. There were three match 3 winners: Willie Harold, Drumboe, Bridget McGonigle, c/o Nuala Byrne and Mickey Gallagher, c/o Nuala Byrne who receive €50 each. Next week’s lotto prize is €3,300.

URRIS

The seniors lost at home to Na Rossa, on Saturday night.

Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn on August 17th were 3, 10, 19 and 23. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Sally and Marie, C/o Bingo, Sean and Elana Doherty, Annaugh, Michelle McDaid, Muineagh, Buncrana, Alisha Rose Gallagher, Riverside Park, Clonmany, Martin Mc Laughlin (T), Letter. The jackpot this week is €3,820.

CLG Iorras wish to say a big "Thank You" to the following sponsors of new club jerseys. John Devlin "Duds "n Suds" Annaugh and Letterkenny sponsored our U12 and U14 girls teams and Daniel Friel Construction Boston and Dunaff sponsored jerseys for our U16 boys team.

MALIN

The seniors defeated Sean MacCumhaill's on Saturday night in the senior championship.

They now face St. Michael’s with a win needed to give them a chance of qualifying for the quarter-final.

The reserves lost to MacCumhaills. The under 10s played in a tournament in Buncrana on Saturday. They were defeated in the Shield semi-finals. The club would like to thank Elaine Coyle and all at Buncrana GAA for the great day.

The under 12 boys played in a tournament last Saturday in Dungiven. They beat Ballinascreen, Magherafelt, Slaughtneill and Swatragh in the semi-final. They lost out to the host club in the final.

The under 13s lost to Naomh Padraig, Muff last Sunday while the B team lost to Moville. The under 14s lost in the championship against Naomh Padraig, Muff.

With fond memories of John McLaughlin (Rustard) we will host our Malin GAA 5K run or walk on Saturday 2nd September at 4pm. John was a passionate GAA man but running was another hobby that he loved. John was one of our biggest volunteers, helping out across all areas within the club. With this in mind any money raised will be used for the children in the club. Adults €10, Kids €5 and families €20. Registration from 3pm at the Malin GAA clubhouse, with tea and refreshments provided after the race.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €800. The numbers drawn were 5-4-7-2-6-1-3 with the €50 going to John Gerard McLaughlin (Crua), Glengad. Next weeks jackpot is €850.

ST NAUL’S

The reserves showed fantastic determination to hang on against the odds to defeat Buncrana reserves by two points in the championship, on Saturday evening.

The seniors showed a spirited fightback to earn a draw against Buncrana.

The senior ladies defeated Moville away in the last league game on Sunday morning. They are now preparing for county final in a few weeks time.

The monthly meeting will take place on Monday 28th August at 9pm in the clubhouse.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

Congratulations once again must go to Paul Coggins and everyone involved with our junior team. They recorded another solid win against Brother Pearses in the second Round of the junior championship.

The match was a crucial decider on who would come out on top of the Group. They ran out winners on a score line of 1-15 to 1-4 to top the group and book their place in the semi-final.

Championship fever is well and truly amongst us now as we head into the business end of the season. Both teams are in championship action in the next two weeks.The juniors in third round action on September 2 against St Clarets.

The seniors are in second round action against Round Towers, on Saturday September 9th.

The next lotto draw on 24th August.The jackpot is£3,400.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

The lotto counties drawn last week were WH,WD, LD, DY. Five people matched two counties Martina Gallagher, Davy and Ann, Mary Monaghan, Mary McElchar, Fabri- Clad Engineering and won €20 each

Check FB page for details of all fixtures. Underage will be starting back on Sept 8 th

Hard luck to the senior ladies who lost to Milford

Well done to the senior men on an excellent win over Naomh Colmcille on Saturday this moves them to the top of the league table

Hard luck to the Donegal ladies and our own girls involved with the panel Kelly, Niamh, Denise and mentor Sabrina who lost out to Mayo at the weekend

A special mention to our own girls who played at half time in Mullingar

A great day was had by all thanks to the coaches and parents who looked after the girls.

ST EUNAN'S

The Seniors and reserves both won their second Group D games against Dungloe in the championship to secure qualification for the quarter-finals.

The senior hurlers had a good draw away to Setanta on Wednesday last in their championship. Their next outing is likely to be the county championship semi-final on the weekend of September 1st.

The Senior ladies put in a good display against League winners Glenfin on Sunday morning.

The junior men played out an entertaining draw away to Glenfin.

The minor boys Division One team had two games last week, on Tuesday night they beat Ardara and on Friday night they defeated Four Masters.

The U16 girl footballers had a big win over Moville in their round robin group game.

The U16 hurlers had a good win away to Aodh Ruadh. The U12s also had a good win away to Setanta.

The U13 boys league gets underway next Sunday.

The U8 and U10 Camógs will host a blitz on the back pitch this Friday evening from 6:30pm.

A Scór concert will be held in the clubhouse this Friday, the 25th August starting at 8pm. A great evening of entertainment is assured with county, Ulster and All Ireland winning acts from all over Donegal performing. Also included on the night will be a number of other leading Scór acts from St. Eunan’s GAA club and other clubs in the county. If you are interested in a night of song, traditional music, comedy, storytelling/recitation, dancing and good craic, come along on the night. Everyone welcome. Beidh céad míle fáilte róimh.

The Century Cinemas Sunday morning football Academy will take place at the earlier time of 10am, this week. This is due to the early throw-in times for the senior and reserve championship matches, in O’Donnell Park.

BUNCRANA

The Scarvey was a hive of excitement on Saturday morning hosting The Sean Masterson U10 Tournament.

Twelve clubs and 24 teams with over 300 children took part on the day.

A big thank you to Paul McGonigle, sponsor of the tournament.

Buncrana were the winners of the A competition with Glenswill, the runners up.

The Shield was run won by Four Masters with Termon the runners-up.

The Vase was won by Kickhams Creggan with St Eunan's the runners up.

In the B tournanent Four Masters came out on top with St. Eunan’s in second place.

The Vase was won by Buncrana and

Vase – Winners Buncrana and Kickhams,Creggan the runners-up. -

Our U10s girls team played excellent yesterday evening in Claudy.

The matches took a different format than what the girls were used to following the Derry Go Games style of no keepers and points only.

The girls played five game against Craigbane, Ballinascreen, Claudy and Dungiven's two teams.

Another little piece of history was made on Saturday evening when our girls made the journey to Pairc Colmcille,in Derry to take on Doire Colmcille in the first ever Under 11 Girls Tournament game.

The U-16 girls lost to Killybegs.

Our young boys got their U9 Tournament underway against St. Eunan’s during the week.

The lads won 0-14 to 0-11. The U-11s also defeated St Eunan's.

The U-14s lost to Naomh Padraig at the weekend.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors and reserves won their championship games against Bundoran on Sunday.

The club are holding a 5K in association with Molly's Sweet Shop, Shandon Hotel and Centra, Dunfanaghy on this Friday evening the 25th August at 7.30pm.

There was no jackpot winner in the lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 1,3,6,15,16,17; the Match 5 winner was Mick Harkin, Ballymore who won €100. This week's jackpot be €4300.

AODH RUADH

Anyone wishing to have their name included in the draw for an All Ireland Hurling final ticket is asked to please contact Lisa McTernan by Thursday, 9pm.

No one could pretend Sunday's fare in Ballyshannon was particularly appetising. But it was capped with a moment of magic when Philip Patton nailed a last minute free to grab Aodh Ruadh the win over Naomh Ultan.

Aodh Ruadh's reserves were worthy winners over Naomh Ultan.

The Rock played host to the PJ Roper Tournament on Saturday afternoon. Remarkably, after an atrocious week of weather, PJ pulled a few strings and we were blessed with a great day for the tournament. In addition, despite the downpours, the pitches were in great condition. Kilcar, Derrygonnelly and a Naomh Bríd, Bundoran and Pettigo amalgamation were the guest. After the round robin fixtures Aodh Ruadh faced up to Derrygonnelly in the final. Derrygonnelly won the PJ Roper trophy on a scoreline of 0-5 to 1-5. Presentations were made afterwards in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. Aodh Ruadh manager John Hughes thanked the teams who took part in a great day of football. Brian Roper, made the presentation to to the winning Derrygonnelly captain.

The under 14 division one side completed the league and championship double last Friday with a win over Four Masters, in the Southern final.

The under 13 league is due to start this Saturday with Aodh Ruadh making the trip to Dungloe.

The under 10s were in Trillick last Saturday for a well-run tournament. Aodh Ruadh put in a number of great team performances to win the shield competition with captain Donagh Kelly raising the trophy. Thanks Trillick for the invitation and great hospitality on the day. This Saturday the team are away to Four Masters for another blitz.

Ladies - Aodh Ruadh under 13 get their league campaign up and running this Saturday when they entertain Ardara in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Hurling - The under 16s had a busy week with two games. First up on Tuesday was a game at home to Setanta. It was the first time all season we had our full squad of 15 available to us. On a terrible evening for hurling this young squad with seven under 14s on the panel of 15 gave it their all. They battled for every ball as if their lives depended on it. At half time they trailed by two points 1-3 to 0-4. Both teams gave it their all in the second half and we came out on top 1-7 to 1-5 to claim a great win. The lads were in action again on Thursday evening when table toppers St Eunan's came to town. The Eunan's lads and won 4-13 to 1-3.

On Thursday the under 12s were up against Burt. Goals proved the difference in this game as the Inishowen lads got eight of them to run out winners on an 8-0 to 5-3 scoreline.

The All-Ireland development squad blitzes are on this Saturday. Best of luck to our representatives on these squads.Under 16s Adam Rami, Adam Clarke and Senan Rooney, and under 14 Shane Duffy.

The under 8s and under 10s have a blitz in Convoy this Sunday.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €4,200. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 5, 7, 11, 14 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Trevor O'Mahoney, c/o Pat's Bar; Terri Buckley, Rochestown, Cork; Cainnecka Ferguson, Belleek; Olivia Magee, Assaroe View; and Peter Ferguson, Garrison. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €4,300 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 01-02-06-28. The €50 winner was Maria Craig, Ard Patrick and Patrick McGuigan, Ard Connell. This week’s jackpot will be €5,000.

The annual Harvest fair draw is up and running again in association with Glenties Services to whom we are very grateful. The first prize is a Pedigree Charolais Heifer, kindly sponsored by Glenties Services. The second prize is €1000. The third prize is a 50" HD TV which has been sponsored by Paddy McDevitt, Fintown and Boston. The fourth prize is a very generous €200 voucher from McGeehans tyres, Fintown. The final prize is a Pedigree Texel Ram Lamb. Tickets are priced at just €5 each or three for €10 and are available from any of the organising committee.

Our next club 200 draw is now underway. To enter for the draw, contact your seller or any club officer, €10 per month or €100 per year. There is also a payment of €50 can be paid in two instalments.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 5,10,28,30 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €2,100 There was one match 3 winner, Sandra Maloney who won €120.

Congrats to our ladies who were presented with the Division Three League Cup on Saturday evening.

Well done to our reserves who drew and to our seniors who won their championship games at home to Termon on Saturday evening.

The club are hosting the Mr and Mrs game in the Harbour Bar on Saturday the 2nd of September.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5000. The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 17, 19, 21. The €25 winners were Grainne Gallagher, Conor Hegarty, Wayne McGrath, Grainne Gallagher.

In a hard fought encounter Naomh Brid went down by eight points against Cloughaneely in Pairc Naomh Brid in the championship. Our reserve’s put in a good display and can be proud of the performance but came up short against a strong Cloughaneely team.

The minors defeated Roibeard Eimid in the championship Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 1-15 Roibeard Eimid 0-6. They have minor final against Naomh Ultan in a fortnight’s time.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

On Saturday evening the senior footballers had a good win over Red Hughs in the League.

The camogie crew held a massively successful camp at Páirc na nGael last weekend which concluded with an action packed game between 'The Girls and Parents' on Sunday evening. Well done to Aideen, Annie and the coaches for a great three days.

Preparations are well underway for Letterkenny Gaels first ever Inter-Club U-10 football tournament which takes place this Saturday 26th August at Páirc na nGael.

The U-12 hurlers played their last league game of the season away to Buncrana on Thursday evening and were beaten by a stronger team.

CLOUGHANEELY

The seniors and reserves won away in the intermediate championship against Naomh Brid at the weekend.

The lotto numbers drawn on August 16th were 1,6,7,10,13,19. We had no jackpot winner. We had one match 5- congratulations to Danny Harkin who wins €100. The jackpot this week is €2,800.

On behalf of all at the club we’d like to extend our sincere well wishes to the Cloughaneely Marching bands on their junior and senior on their All-Ireland wins.

Congratulations also to Conor Ó Gallachóir took 1st place in Sean Nós Singing. Well done Clíona Ní Ghallachóir took first place in Comhrá. Comhghairdeas ó Chroí libh uilig.

Míle buíochas do na cuiditheoirí uilig a rinne obair mhaith I rith an tseachtain. Bhí spóirt agus spraoi iontach ag na paistí uilig agus bhí said uilig muinte macánta! Míle buíochas do PCC a thug cead dúinn an halla spóirt a úsáid.

GAEIL FHáNADA

The seniors championship hopes are hanging by a thread following last Sunday's defeat to Naomh Columba.

The U-14 boys picked up their second underage medals of the season as they defeated Lifford in the C Championship final in O'Donnell Park.

Gaeil Fhánada won 6-12 to 0-4. Well done to manager Sean McElwaine, coach Declan 'the Wreck' Coyle and to all the players.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3, 4, 14, 17, 24. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Marian Heraghty, Tullyconnell.Next week's jackpot is a massive €3000.

Any senior club member wishing to have their name included in the draw for All Ireland hurling final tickets should submit their name, via text, to Fiona Shiels at 0851555645 before Thursday August 24th.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain ‘s chuaigh thart, 11 12 18 agus 28 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ach ag an duine amháin, b’é sin Colin Ó Gallchóir,Carraig Airt agus fuair seisean an €150. B’í Máire Bn Mhic Lochlainn, An Gleann a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Tá €6,600 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn agus beidh an tarraingt oíche Luain i dTeach Óstais an Síbín Ceoil.

The strong south-west wind that blew across Downings bay on Saturday evening left playing conditions very difficult for this Intermediate Championship match between Downings and Glenfin. However the match was played in a sporting spirit and in real championship style and indeed the end result, a six point victory for Glenfin illustrated the difference between Div 2 and Div 3. They have St. Naul’s at home this Saturday evening in the third game in the group.

AN TEARMAINN

Due to the incessant rain of the past days, the pitch is in very poor condition, and will be closed until further notice.

The Donegal Ladies exited the All Ireland Championship on Saturday. Commiserations to Therese, Roisín, Emer, Nicole, Geraldine and Lucy.

The Senior and Reserve men travel to Burt on Sunday to play in two crucial fixtures in this year's Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship. Both teams need a win to progress beyond the group stages in this year's championship. All support welcome, Reserves throw in at 1.30 and Seniors at 3.00 pm.

We have a vacancy on our Community Employment Scheme for a worker at our club grounds at the Burn Road, if you are interested in applying for this vacancy, please contact Brian Trearty before 5pm on Thursday 31st August on 086 340 6167.

There will be a club meeting on Tuesday next, 29th August, 7.30-9.00 pm in the clubhouse. All club members welcome to attend.

We are sending best wishes to Aisling McBride for a speedy recovery from her recent injury. Aisling is a popular and dedicated member of the u10 and U12 squads who has shown great progress this year.

Last week's draw took place in Wilkin's. Numbers drawn were 6, 14, 17 and 19. Match 3 winners were Colm Gallagher and Michelle Doherty . Open draw winners were Michael Harkin c/o Bingo and Nancy Nelis. Next week's draw takes place in The Lagoon with Kath McSharry and Nicola Doherty co-ordinating, and a jackpot of €1,850.

Pride of place this week goes to our U14 boys who secured the NRB Div 2 Championship when they defeated a young battling Glenfin team on Monday evening in Milford. The boys produced their best performance of the season and lead from start to finish. Goals from Patrick Mc Daid, Manus O'Connell and a brace from the impressive Owen Browne were all well crafted scores with the ball moving through many hands in the lead up to all 4 3pointers. Captain Mark Toye led by example and all 21 boys who played were on top of their game. Well done to Paddy McMenamin, Eddie Harkin and Hugh Harkin and all 24 boys who were part of the panel on Monday. Next up it's a home County Quarter final next Monday with the Inishowen runners up providing the opposition. We wish a Patrick McDaid a speedy recovery from his injury sustained in the last play of Monday's final. Patrick has been a huge part of this team's success this season and played a massive part in the victory on a Monday night before he picked up his unfortunate late injury. Everyone involved with our Minor Board wishes Patrick a speedy recovery.

Well done to our U10s who travelled in force to Buncrana to take part in the Sean Masterson tournament on Saturday last. The B team reached the Shield Semi final and coaches Liam Cunningham and Jim Boner were delighted with how they performed. Our A team reached the Shield final and normal time and extra time failed to separate us and Four Masters and ironically it was the son of one of our former "greats", James Cullen who kicked the sudden death score to break Termon hearts. Thanks to Elaine and all in Buncrana GAA for a super day out. This Saturday our U10 boys are due to travel to Letterkenny Gaels for a series of games, more details later in the week.

Good luck to PJ and his U16s when they begin their NRB Div 1 Championship campaign on Friday evening away to Sean Mac Cumhaills. A tough opener but no doubt these boys will not be found wanting.