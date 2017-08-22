Another fantastic victory for Chloe and Sam Magee

Chloe and Sam Magee’s winning run at the BWF World Championships continued today in Glasgow when they qualified for the last 16 in the mixed doubles.

The Raphoe siblings, who were impressive in their opening round win on Monday, were up against Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the round of 32 tie today.

The Magees won an exciting contest 21-13; 16-21, 21-15.

On Monday night, Sam and Joshua Magee lost out in the men’s doubles against the French pairing of Bastian Kersaudy and Julian Maoi.