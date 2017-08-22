Nina Simpson has a strong book of rides for Killygordon meet on Sunday

Entries for Sunday's horse racing meet which has a 2.30 pm start at Killygordon have been finalised. Those wishing to withdraw are asked to do so by 5.30pm on Friday.

Tyrone rider, Nina Simpson, is well positioned to claim championship honours - both regionally and nationally. Nina has a strong book of rides for the weekend and is expected to add to her tally for the season.

Dylan Browne-McMonagle, who has gone south to ride at the annual Glenbeigh meet in Kerry, will not be in action at Killygordon. The able Mikey McGuane from Kildare will deputise for the Letterkenny teenager.

In the mile and a half open, Sir RJ should take all the beating, while in the two mile open should see a good battle between Walk The Line and All About Chris. Five Stone of Lead looks nailed in the 148 cm pony race.

Refreshments on course and bookmakers will be in attendance.

The list of entries for Sunday is:

1 mile open - Keeper Hill, Osaka, Angel Eyes, Elusive Ruby, Thunder Struck, Never Say Never, Aideens Dream, Midnight Magic.

1 1/4 mile open - Tinkerbell, Funky Boy, All Joking Aside, Let Us Go, Donegal Dan, Mr Big, Athea Jade.

1 1/2 mile open - Movinis Boy, Sir RJ, Man Of Iron, I've Got It, Forget Me Not, Facebook Your Granny, Let It Go, The Dazzler.

2 mile open - Walk The Line, Jimmy Mac, Hes Got It, On The Road Again, All About Chris, Lets Go Now, Tardree.

Non winners 2 mile - Lets Go, Duneane Flyer, Don't Know, Jack Daniels, Crafty Boy, Alicia's Pride, Don't Tell Chris, Wifi In Heaven.

148 cm - The Worrior, Don't Mind Me, Five Stone Of Lead, Little Mix, My Friend George.

153cm - Swilly Girl, Wagon Wheel, Messi, Dodge The Bullet, Barr Na Straide, Sea Biscuit, Sky's The Limit.