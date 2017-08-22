Buncrana GAA club launch novel fundraiser

Buncrana GAA club is to take to flying balloons to raise much needed funds for underage football and hurling.



The club will hold a balloon fest at the end of next month and this week they have announced details of a balloon release record-breaking attempt from the club’s grounds at the Scarvey.

The balloon release will take place on Saturday, September 30th at 3pm with the aim of raising funds for the club’s underage development programme. A portion of the money raised will also go to the Donegal Cancer Bus.

The balloons will cost one for €5 or three for €10.



You simply write your wish on the token, which is then attached to the balloon and it is released to fly high into the sky.

On the day of the release the club are also staging a fun day at the Scarvey with kids sports, barbeque and live music.

The wish tokens are available from McKenna’s Centra, committee members and team managers.



