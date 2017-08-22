Donegal GAA Fixtures with referee appointments for championship weekend

The full list of Donegal fixtures as well as the referee appointments have just been released by Donegal GAA. It is an important weekend with the third round group games in the Senior and Intermediate Championship.

THE FULL LIST IS

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V St Michael's 18:30, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: Connie Doherty

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: Val Murray

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Termon 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonigle

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Ardara 18:30, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conáil 14:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 14:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Burt 19:00, Ref: J.J. Lafferty

Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Setanta 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: James Connors

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: Paul Clifford

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Milford 19:00, Ref: Marc Brown

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group A

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V St Michael's 17:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Sean Mac Cumhaill 17:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group B

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Termon 13:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group C

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Ardara 17:00, Ref: Don Langan

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Glenswilly 17:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group D

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conáil 12:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 12:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group B

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 17:30, Ref: John Paul Houghton

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Milford 17:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group A

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Bríd 17:30, Ref: Ciara Foy

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 17:30, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group C

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Naul's 17:30, Ref: George Montgomery

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Glenfin 17:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: TBC, Red Hughs V Pettigo 18:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Urris 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Convoy 13:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

SRB Under 13s Division 1

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Killybegs 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 12:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Under 13s Division 2

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC

County Minor Championship Div 2 Quarter Finals

Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: Convoy, Red Hughs V Milford 19:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: O Donnell Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: James Connors

Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: Gleann Fhinne, Fanad Gaels V Convoy 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: Castlefinn, Termon V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

County Minor Championship Div 1 Play Off Game 1

Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: Ard an Ratha, Naomh Columba V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell