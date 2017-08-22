DONEGAL GAA
Donegal GAA Fixtures with referee appointments for championship weekend
The full list of Donegal fixtures as well as the referee appointments have just been released by Donegal GAA. It is an important weekend with the third round group games in the Senior and Intermediate Championship.
THE FULL LIST IS
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V St Michael's 18:30, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: Connie Doherty
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: Val Murray
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Termon 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonigle
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Ardara 18:30, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conáil 14:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 14:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Burt 19:00, Ref: J.J. Lafferty
Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Setanta 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: James Connors
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: Paul Clifford
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Milford 19:00, Ref: Marc Brown
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group A
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V St Michael's 17:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Sean Mac Cumhaill 17:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group B
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Termon 13:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group C
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Ardara 17:00, Ref: Don Langan
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Glenswilly 17:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group D
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conáil 12:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 12:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group B
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 17:30, Ref: John Paul Houghton
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Milford 17:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group A
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Bríd 17:30, Ref: Ciara Foy
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 17:30, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group C
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Naul's 17:30, Ref: George Montgomery
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Glenfin 17:30, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: TBC, Red Hughs V Pettigo 18:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Urris 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
Sun, 27 Aug, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Convoy 13:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
SRB Under 13s Division 1
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Killybegs 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 12:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Under 13s Division 2
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor Championship Div 2 Quarter Finals
Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: Convoy, Red Hughs V Milford 19:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey
Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: O Donnell Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: James Connors
Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: Gleann Fhinne, Fanad Gaels V Convoy 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: Castlefinn, Termon V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
County Minor Championship Div 1 Play Off Game 1
Wed, 23 Aug, Venue: Ard an Ratha, Naomh Columba V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
