Donegal quarter-final draw and Fixtures Forum to be held next Monday night

In conjunction with the Quarter Final draws of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior and Intermediate Championship draws, the CCC wish to invite all clubs to a discussion forum and workshop on Current Competition Structures, on Monday the 28th Aug in Jacksons Hotel Ballybofey at 8pm.

Topics for the forum to include the following:

1. Current structures

2. New national structures

3. Star Fixtures

4. Possible new League structures.

5. Possible new Championship structures

6. Senior B or reserve football

This forum is for ** players and team management **, this will be followed by a forum on a later date for Club Officers to attend. The CCC are asking all clubs to please have players and your management team represented.

This forum will lead on to the playing regulations for the 2018 and format of the Leagues, and Championships.

Declan Martin

Runai CCCC