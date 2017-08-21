GAA fixtures in Donegal over coming week - championship games staggered

The fixtures for the coming weekend in the championship have been finalised.

Games on Sunday have been staggered so that patrons can watch the All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Tyrone.

FULL FIXTURE LIST

27-08-2017 (Sun)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D

Round 3

St Eunan's 14:00

Naomh Ádhamhnáin V Naomh Conáil

Four Masters 14:00

Na Ceithre Máistrí V An Clochan Liath

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Round 3

Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park 15:00

CLG Na Cealla Beaga V Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann

Hibernian Park 15:00

Beart V CLG An Tearmainn

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A

Round 3 Connolly Park 18:30

Málainn v Naomh Micheál

Gaelic Park 18:30

Bun Dobhráin V Sean Mac Cumhaill

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C

Round 3 - Gaoth Dobhair 18:30

Gaoth Dobhair V Ard an Rátha

Kilcar 18:30

Chill Chartha V Gleann tSúilí

23-08-2017 (Wed)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

Round 4 19:00

Bun Cranncha V Setanta

Referee: Aidan Mc Aleer

Stand By Referee: Hugo Wallace

Linesman: Leo Devenney

Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Beart

Referee: J.J. Lafferty

Stand By Referee: Pat Walsh

26-08-2017 (Sat)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A

Round 3 Pairc Uí Shiail 19:00

Gaeil Fhánada V Naomh Bríd

Cloughaneely 19:00

Cloich Cheann Fhaola V Naomh Columba

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B

Round 3 Carndonagh 19:00

Carn Domhnaigh V Aodh Ruadh Béal Átha Seanaigh.

Naomh Ultan 19:00

Naomh Ultan V Baile na nGallóglach

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C

Round 3 - Pairc Na nDunaibh 19:00

Na Dúnaibh VNaomh Náille

C.L.G. Bun Cranncha 19:00

Bun Cranncha V Gleann Fhinne

27-08-2017 (Sun)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group D

Round 3 - St Eunan's 12:30

Naomh Ádhamhnáin V Naomh Conáil

Four Masters 12:30

Na Ceithre Máistrí V An Clochan Liath

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group B

Round 3 - Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park 13:30

CLG Na Cealla Beaga V Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann

Hibernian Park 13:30

Beart V CLG An Tearmainn

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group A

Round 3 - Connolly Park 17:00

Málainn V Naomh Micheál

Gaelic Park 17:00

Bun Dobhráin V Sean Mac Cumhaill



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group C

Round 3 - Gaoth Dobhair 17:00

Gaoth Dobhair V Ard an Rátha

Kilcar 17:00

Chill Chartha V Gleann tSúilí

26-08-2017 (Sat)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship

Semi Final Replay 18:00

Aodh Rua Cuil na gCuirridín V Paite Gabha

(E.T. if Necessary)

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Round 7 19:00

Naomh Pádraig Leifear V Iorras

27-08-2017 (Sun)

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Round 3

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 13:00

Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin V Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh

26-08-2017 (Sat)

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Naomh Colmcille 18:30

Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin