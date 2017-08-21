DONEGAL GAA
GAA fixtures in Donegal over coming week - championship games staggered
The fixtures for the coming weekend in the championship have been finalised.
Games on Sunday have been staggered so that patrons can watch the All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Tyrone.
FULL FIXTURE LIST
27-08-2017 (Sun)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D
Round 3
St Eunan's 14:00
Naomh Ádhamhnáin V Naomh Conáil
Four Masters 14:00
Na Ceithre Máistrí V An Clochan Liath
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B
Round 3
Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park 15:00
CLG Na Cealla Beaga V Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann
Hibernian Park 15:00
Beart V CLG An Tearmainn
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A
Round 3 Connolly Park 18:30
Málainn v Naomh Micheál
Gaelic Park 18:30
Bun Dobhráin V Sean Mac Cumhaill
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C
Round 3 - Gaoth Dobhair 18:30
Gaoth Dobhair V Ard an Rátha
Kilcar 18:30
Chill Chartha V Gleann tSúilí
23-08-2017 (Wed)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Round 4 19:00
Bun Cranncha V Setanta
Referee: Aidan Mc Aleer
Stand By Referee: Hugo Wallace
Linesman: Leo Devenney
Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Beart
Referee: J.J. Lafferty
Stand By Referee: Pat Walsh
26-08-2017 (Sat)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A
Round 3 Pairc Uí Shiail 19:00
Gaeil Fhánada V Naomh Bríd
Cloughaneely 19:00
Cloich Cheann Fhaola V Naomh Columba
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B
Round 3 Carndonagh 19:00
Carn Domhnaigh V Aodh Ruadh Béal Átha Seanaigh.
Naomh Ultan 19:00
Naomh Ultan V Baile na nGallóglach
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C
Round 3 - Pairc Na nDunaibh 19:00
Na Dúnaibh VNaomh Náille
C.L.G. Bun Cranncha 19:00
Bun Cranncha V Gleann Fhinne
27-08-2017 (Sun)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group D
Round 3 - St Eunan's 12:30
Naomh Ádhamhnáin V Naomh Conáil
Four Masters 12:30
Na Ceithre Máistrí V An Clochan Liath
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group B
Round 3 - Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park 13:30
CLG Na Cealla Beaga V Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann
Hibernian Park 13:30
Beart V CLG An Tearmainn
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group A
Round 3 - Connolly Park 17:00
Málainn V Naomh Micheál
Gaelic Park 17:00
Bun Dobhráin V Sean Mac Cumhaill
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group C
Round 3 - Gaoth Dobhair 17:00
Gaoth Dobhair V Ard an Rátha
Kilcar 17:00
Chill Chartha V Gleann tSúilí
26-08-2017 (Sat)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship
Semi Final Replay 18:00
Aodh Rua Cuil na gCuirridín V Paite Gabha
(E.T. if Necessary)
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Round 7 19:00
Naomh Pádraig Leifear V Iorras
27-08-2017 (Sun)
AllSportStore.com Division 4 Round 3
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 13:00
Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin V Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh
26-08-2017 (Sat)
AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve
Naomh Colmcille 18:30
Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin
