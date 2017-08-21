Finn Harps v Cork City: McCourt back after suspension fiasco

Ahead of Monday night's visit of Cork City in the Premier Division, it has emerged that a mistake was made by FAI officials over the recent suspension of Paddy McCourt.

The Harps midfielder was sent off in the recent defeat to Galway United in the Premier Division.

He served a one game ban in the following weekend’s FAI Cup win over Bohemians after Harps received confirmation that he was suspended for the next competitive game.

However, it’s understood the club were then informed last Monday that McCourt in fact was free to play in the Bohs game, but was actually suspended for the next league game - last Friday night’s match at St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Not surprisingly, the issue hasn’t gone down well with Harps boss Ollie Horgan who did his best not to say too much when he addressed the matter over the weekend.

“Obviously I wouldn’t be happy,” he said. “The club weren’t happy either.

“Look, to be fair, people make mistakes. I have made mistakes, we all do. But let’s just say they (the FAI) may not be as forgiving if I had made that kind of error.”

McCourt will come back into the squad for tonight’s visit of Cork City which will be played in front of the live RTE cameras.

Unfortunately for Harps, Eddie Dsane misses out after his sending off at St. Pat’s and Caolan McAleer serves the second of a two-game ban.

Cork come to Ballybofey on the back of a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Sligo Rovers last Friday night.

With Limerick beating Bohs on Saturday night, there is added pressure on Horgan’s side to get a result against the run-away league leaders.

The Harps boss said Cork will be smarting after their loss to Sligo.

“In some ways, I'd much rather if they had won 5-0,” he said.

And pointing to his team's poor record against the Munster club, Horgan said: “We haven't taken a point off them, let alone three, since we came up into the Premier Division.

“I think Monday night will be another huge test for us and possibly, we have nothing to lose.

“There's no expectation on us to get a result and sometimes that works for you.”

With the game live on TV, Harps have appealed to supporters not to be tempted to stay at home and to instead, get along to Finn Park to support the team.

Supporters are advised to buy tickets in advance and tickets are available at the following outlets: Michael Murphy Sports, Letterkenny,

Balor Theatre, Ballybofey, Barrett’s Bar, Ballybofey, Kernans, Newtown, The Coachhouse, Donegal Town, McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford, Macs Newsagents, Buncrana.

Tickets will be on sale on match night from the porch of Barca Bar on Navenny Street and also at Chestnut Road (Aldi side) but it is advised to buy your tickets as soon as possible.