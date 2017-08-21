BADMINTON: Donegal's Sam and Chloe Magee into last 32 of World Championships

Sam and Chloe Magee have reached the last 32 of the Badminton World Championships in Glasgow after a fantastic opening win against Yan Tuck Chan (USA) and Yuko Kawasaki (USA) 21-6 21-11.

They will play the Korean pair and number 16 seed of Watanabe/Higashino tomorrow in their round of 32 match.

In the Mens Doubles Sam & Joshua Magee will take on Bastian Kersaudy & Julien Maio (France) later today.