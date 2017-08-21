BADMINTON
BADMINTON: Donegal's Sam and Chloe Magee into last 32 of World Championships
Sam and Chloe Magee celebrate winning first round
Sam and Chloe Magee have reached the last 32 of the Badminton World Championships in Glasgow after a fantastic opening win against Yan Tuck Chan (USA) and Yuko Kawasaki (USA) 21-6 21-11.
They will play the Korean pair and number 16 seed of Watanabe/Higashino tomorrow in their round of 32 match.
In the Mens Doubles Sam & Joshua Magee will take on Bastian Kersaudy & Julien Maio (France) later today.
