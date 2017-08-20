SENIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP
St Eunan’s runaway winners against Dungloe in Reserve Championship
Oisin O’Boyle, Mick Martin and Jake Whelan scored the goals as St Eunan’s Reserves proved far too strong for St Eunan’s against Dungloe in O’Donnell Park.
ST EUNAN’S . . . . . . . 4-23
DUNGLOE . . . . . . . . . . . 0- 5
St Eunan’s had this game won at half-time as they led 2-13 to 0-3, with Mick Martin and Oisin O’Boyle netting the goals.
ST EUNAN’S: C Harley; C Foley, C McIntyre, S Harley; B McIntyre (0-1), S McVeigh (0-1), M Forde; O Carr, D Tyrell (0-2); S McGettigan, K Sharkey, O Clarke, Eddie Blake (0-1), M Martin (1-0), J Whelan (1-11,5f). Subs used O O’Boyle (2-6,3f), R Lennon (0-1),T Grant, C Coughlan, Kevin Kealy (0-1), Mick O’Malley
DUNGLOE; M McGlynn; C Boyle, M O’Donnell, A Rodgers; M Rodgers, J McCole, J Ward; O Doogan (0-1), S Doherty(0-1); D O’Donnell, L Neilly, M Ward; A Doherty (0-1), Robert Wehrly (0-2,1f), Sean Ward. Sub used. M Boyle for D Doherty.
REFEREE: Neil Devenney (Naomh Colmcille)
