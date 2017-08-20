St Eunan’s runaway winners against Dungloe in Reserve Championship

Oisin O’Boyle, Mick Martin and Jake Whelan scored the goals as St Eunan’s Reserves proved far too strong for St Eunan’s against Dungloe in O’Donnell Park.

ST EUNAN’S . . . . . . . 4-23

DUNGLOE . . . . . . . . . . . 0- 5



St Eunan’s had this game won at half-time as they led 2-13 to 0-3, with Mick Martin and Oisin O’Boyle netting the goals.



ST EUNAN’S: C Harley; C Foley, C McIntyre, S Harley; B McIntyre (0-1), S McVeigh (0-1), M Forde; O Carr, D Tyrell (0-2); S McGettigan, K Sharkey, O Clarke, Eddie Blake (0-1), M Martin (1-0), J Whelan (1-11,5f). Subs used O O’Boyle (2-6,3f), R Lennon (0-1),T Grant, C Coughlan, Kevin Kealy (0-1), Mick O’Malley



DUNGLOE; M McGlynn; C Boyle, M O’Donnell, A Rodgers; M Rodgers, J McCole, J Ward; O Doogan (0-1), S Doherty(0-1); D O’Donnell, L Neilly, M Ward; A Doherty (0-1), Robert Wehrly (0-2,1f), Sean Ward. Sub used. M Boyle for D Doherty.



REFEREE: Neil Devenney (Naomh Colmcille)