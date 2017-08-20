SENIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP

St Eunan’s runaway winners against Dungloe in Reserve Championship

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Oisin O’Boyle, Mick Martin and Jake Whelan  scored the goals as St Eunan’s Reserves proved far too strong for St Eunan’s against  Dungloe in O’Donnell Park.

ST EUNAN’S . . . . . . . 4-23

DUNGLOE . . . . . . . . . . . 0- 5


St Eunan’s had this game won at half-time as they led 2-13 to 0-3, with Mick Martin and Oisin O’Boyle netting the goals.


ST EUNAN’S: C Harley; C Foley, C McIntyre, S Harley; B McIntyre (0-1), S McVeigh (0-1), M Forde; O Carr, D Tyrell (0-2); S McGettigan, K Sharkey, O Clarke, Eddie Blake (0-1), M Martin (1-0), J Whelan (1-11,5f). Subs used O O’Boyle (2-6,3f), R Lennon (0-1),T Grant, C Coughlan, Kevin Kealy (0-1), Mick O’Malley


DUNGLOE; M McGlynn; C Boyle, M O’Donnell, A Rodgers; M  Rodgers, J McCole, J Ward; O Doogan (0-1), S Doherty(0-1); D O’Donnell, L Neilly, M  Ward; A Doherty (0-1), Robert Wehrly (0-2,1f), Sean Ward. Sub used. M Boyle for D Doherty.


REFEREE: Neil Devenney (Naomh Colmcille)