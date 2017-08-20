FANAD GAELS V NAOMH COLUMBA: Big away win for Glen as they qualify for quarter-finals

Naomh Columba clinched their place in the knockout stages of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Intermediate Championship with a five point away win over Gaeil Fhanada.



GAEIL FHANADA 0-9

NAOMH COLUMBA 1-10

Paddy Byrne scored the goal as the came back from being a point down, as Gaeil Fhanada led 0-5 to 0-4 at halftime.

Byrne also kicked two points one from a free and the other from a 45.

Paul Doherty, scored three points, Philip Doherty, two while Christopher Byrne, Pauric Cunningham also posted points for Paddy J McGinley’s side.

The win means that Naomh Columba qualified for the quarter-finals with the final game against Cloughaneely away next weekend.

Seamus Nanny Friel top scored for Gaeil Fhanada with five points while Seimi Cosha Friel (2), Davitt Walsh and James Coyle also scored for the locals.



GAEIL FHÁNADA: Brendan Friel; Conor McGonigle, Frank Sweeney, James Gallagher; Jimmy Coyle (0-1) Paddy Heraghty, Odhran Shiels; Michael Sweeney, Eoghan Carr; Mark Friel, Shaun McElwaine, Niall Carr; Brian McVeigh, Seami ‘Nanny’ Friel (0-5,4f), Seami ‘Coshia’ Friel (0-2). Subs: Jonny Friel for C McGonigle h/t; Davitt Walsh (0-1) for S McVeigh 40; Kevin McGonigle for P Heraghty 46; Alan McAteer and Oisin Shiels for Niall Carr and S McElwaine 50



NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O’Donnell; Barry Carr, Kieran McBrearty, Philip McNern; Paul Doherty (0-3), Philip Doherty (0-2), Stephen Jones; Paddy Byrne (1-2, 1-0 penalty, 1’45, 1f), Pauric Ward (0-1); Gavin McGinley, Ryan McNern, Pauric Cunningham (0-1); Teague McGinley, Michael Maguire, Christopher Byrne (0-1). Sub: Pauric O’Neill for P Cunningham, 58.



REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters).