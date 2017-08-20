ST. MICHAEL'S V BUNDORAN: Great start by Seasiders not enough as St. Michael's prevail

St. Michael's survived a whirlwind Bundoran start to eventually edge this game at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy.

St Michael's 1-15

Bundoran 2-9

The home side got off to a disastrous start and found themselves 2-2 to no score down after 11 minutes, with Jamie Brennan bagging both goals for Bundoran.

St Michael's did claw back their deficit somewhat and trailed by only three points at the break.

With Colm McFadden to the fore, the home side soon got back level and they then scored a goal in the 40th minute when Andrew Kelly fired in.

St Michael's moved four points ahead, but Bundoran didn't cave and they brought their deficit back to two points when Jamie Brennan had another goal chance but this time, it was saved by Dean McColgan.

Michael Kelly's home side had to endure 11 minutes of injury-time, but they managed to grind out the win.

Bundoran got off to a dream start when they hit the net in the second minute.

St Michael's stand-in goalkeeper Dean McColgan, who was deputising for the absent Mark Anthony McGinley, failed to hold Gary Clancy's shot and Jamie Brennan tapped the ball into the empty net.

There was then a stoppage of four minutes as Michael Langan picked up an ankle injury, but when the action resumed, Bundoran were still the sharper side.

Jamie Brennan collected a pass from Clancy, and then raced past his marker Michael McGinley and drilled the ball to the net.

The Star of the Sea men were completely on top and Cian McEniff and Jamie Brennan tagged on scores to open up an eight-point advantage by the 11th minute.

Daniel McLaughlin got a much-needed point for St Michael's moments later, and Colm McFadden then added a free.

The home side were starting to find their feet and Hugh O'Donnell and McFadden (free) were both on target, but Bundoran kept their score ticking, with Clancy (free) and Jamie Brennan doing the damage.

It was a good physical battle but St Michael's started to make headway in the last ten minutes of the half with Christy Toye and Liam Paul Ferry curling over, before McFadden powered his way through the Bundoran defence but then hammered wide.

Tommy Hourihane floated over a point for Francie Martin's men, but St Michael's finished the half strongly with points from Toye and Oisin Langan, and they would have been happy enough to be only three points behind at the break, given their slow start.

The Dunfanaghy side had the aid of the breeze in the second half and it took them only six minutes to get back on level terms.

Toye curled over from distance, before McFadden notched two quickfire frees.

Clancy edged Bundoran back in front with a high hanging point, but the home side then broke through for a goal in the 40th minute.

McFadden held off a number of tacklers in the middle of the field and managed to get the ball out to Toye, who kicked forward to Martin McElhinney.

There was then a four on two in favour of St Michael's and McElhinney opted to pass the ball to Andrew Kelly, and the corner-forward fired low to the net.

Christy Keaney replied with a point for Bundoran, but Daniel McLaughlin and McFadden (free) put St Michael's three points ahead.

Bundoran needed a goal and they almost got in the 48th minute when Alan Russell's left-footed shot appeared to be going into the net until Oisin Langan brilliantly caught the ball on the line.

St Michael's put themselves four points ahead when Colm McFadden dissected the posts, and Bundoran then suffered a blow when corner-back Matthew Ward had to be stretchered off the pitch.

Peter McGonigle and Russell brought Bundoran's deficit back to two points and they had a goal chance deep into injury-time but McColgan redeemed himself with a fine save.

McElhinney landed a late point, and St Michael's stood strong during the eleven minutes of injury-time to record the win.

Michael Kelly's team aren't yet assured of a spot in the quarter-finals, but even a draw in their final game against Malin next week will suffice, while Bundoran are also still in the mix, and they have a home game against Sean MacCumhaill's next Sunday.

ST. MICHAEL'S: Dean McColgan; Liam Kelly, Michael McGinley, Ruairi Friel; Liam Paul Ferry (0-1), Ciaran Gallagher, Oisin Langan (0-1); Martin McElhinney (0-1), Ciaran Kelly; Daniel McLaughlin (0-2), Colm McFadden (0-6, 5fs), Christy Toye (0-3); Hugh O'Donnell (0-1), Michael Langan, Andrew Kelly (1-0). Subs: Michael Gallagher for M.Langan (17 mins), Odhran McFadden for C.Kelly (66 mins).

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Shane McGowan, Michael McEniff, Matthew Ward; Paul Brennan, Diarmuid McCaughey, Paul Brennan; Peter McGonigle (0-1), Ciaran McCaughey; Gary Clancy (0-2, 1f), Tommy Hourihane (0-1), Niall Dunne; Christy Keaney (0-1), Jamie Brennan (2-2), Cian McEniff (0-1). Subs: Alan Russell (0-1) and Diarmuid Spratt for Hourihane and Keaney (43 mins), James Keaney for Ward (57 mins).

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (St Mary's, Convoy).