Aodh Ruadh Reserves much too strong for Naomh Ultan

Aodh Ruadh were simply too strong all over the park for a willing if ageing Naomh Ultan side.

Aodh Ruadh 2-16

Naomh Ultan 2-3



Goals in both halves from Anthony Coughlin and Oisin Roper finished this game as a contest.

Naomh Ultan struggled in the first half, with just one score on the 23rd minute, a free from Dermot McGlynn on the 20 metre line.

Aodh Ruadh were dominant throughout, the midfield platform offered by Kerry Ryan and Eddie Lynch well supported by the powerful Anthony Waddle Coughlin who switched now and again with nominal full forward Dermot Slevin.

Slevin and Coughlin posted some lovely scores, five between them in the first half, Slevin's silky left boot a treat to watch.

In defence Aodh Ruadh were solid but the evergreen Colm Shovlin at 57 years young still needed watching and was denied by an important block close to half time that had goal written all over it.

Leading 0-9 to 0-1 at half time, Aodh Ruadh pushed on, a fine finish from Oisin Roper in the 33rd minute ending the game as a contest, Gary Carty setting him up well for the score.

Aodh Ruadh: Karl O'Brien; Thomas Anderson, Kian McGloin, Christopher Goan (0-2); Daniel Maguire, Ronan Drummond, Gary Carty; Eddie Lynch 0-1; Kerry Ryan (0-2); Oisin Roper (1-1); Anthony Coughlin (1-4), Ryan Granaghan (0-3), Rory Cullen, Dermot Slevin 0-2, one free, Martin Larkin. Subs: Ryan McKenna for M Larkin 33; James Kelly for Rory Cullen 42 , Brian Dorrian (0-1) for Matthew Maguire; David Finnerty for Gary Carty 49, Raymie Granaghan for A Coughlin

Naomh Ultan: Gerard Boyle; Joe Kennedy, Emmet Kennedy, Aiden Fisher; Kieran Battles 1-0, Sean Blain, Daniel McGlynn; Martin Shovlin, Declan Murrin; Anthony O'Shea, Anthony McCallig 1-2; Mark Blain; Colm Shovlin, Peter McFarlane, Dermot McGlynn 0-1, f.

Referee: Tony Gallagher (Red Hughs).