ST. EUNAN'S V DUNGLOE : St. Eunan’s comfortable winners but far from impressive

It was comfortable on the scoreboard for St Eunan’s but they were far from impressive in their five point victory over Dungloe in O’Donnell Park.



ST EUNAN’S 0-13

DUNGLOE 0-8



They led by seven points, 0-10 to 0-3, thanks to a strong closing ten minutes to the opening half.

But they failed to kick on the second and were outscored five to three by Dungloe in that period.

The sides were locked on 0-3 each after 18 minutes with Dungloe having missed a penalty.

Ryan Greene crashed his fifth minute strike from the spot off the crossbar after he had been brought down in the small rectangle.

Dungloe led 0-1 to 0-0 at the time thanks to a fisted Cory Gallagher point.

St Eunan’s, who early on found the packed Dungloe defence hard to break down, seemed to have finally found the key and they reeled off three points without reply.

Rory Kavanagh, Niall O’Donnell and Conor Gibbons hit the St Eunan’s points.

But Dungloe hit them on the break for two quick points to tie up the game from lone raiders Conor and Ryan Greene.

St Eunan’s, with Rory Kavanagh roving all over the pitch, took a grip in the closing ten minutes of the half.

They reeled of seven points without response, two each from Kavanagh and Conor Gibbons and one each from Darragh Mulgrew, Niall O’Donnell and Caolan Ward, to go in seven up, 0-10 to 0-3.

When Gibbons, who ended the game with five points, kicked the first point of the second period it looked as if St Eunan’s were going to kick on.

But Dungloe stubbornly stuck to the game plan and anyone that thought the floodgates were going to open were in for a surprise.

Patrick McGowan’s men continued to defend in numbers and as the game wore on they grew in confidence.

And the men from the Rosses outscored St Eunan’s by five points to three.

They also had a couple of goal chances as St Eunan’s continued to struggle up front.

Ryan Greene, who proved a real threat up front, converted two close-in frees after he was fouled to keep Dungloe hopes alive.

And Cory Gallagher made it a six point game with a point that should have been a goal when he skimmed the crossbar when through on goal.

Rory Gallagher and Conor Gibbons scored St Eunan’s other two second half points.

Gibbons’ fifth point on 46 minutes was St Eunan’s last score.

Cory Gallagher really troubled St Eunan’s on the break throughout but just lacked that little bit of composure in front of the posts.

Gerard Walsh got forward for Dungloe to point in the closing minutes as the game finished with Dungloe on top.

In those closing minutes too Ryan Greene was denied what looked a certain goal by Blake Forkan.

ST EUNAN’S: Blake Forkan; Sean Hensey, Conor Morrison, Conor Parke; Caolan Ward (0-1), Conor O'Donnell, Barry McGeehin; Eamonn Doherty, Darragh Mulgrew (0-1); Lee McMonagle, Niall O'Donnell (0-2,1f), Michael Miller; Rory Kavanagh (0-4), Cillian Morrison, Conor Gibbons (0-5). Subs: Darragh Toal for S Hensey 39; Conall Dunne for L McMonagle 43; Sean McVeigh for N O’Donnell 56

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Matthew Ward, Mark Curran, Doalty Boyle; Christy Greene, Gerard Walsh (0-1), Caolan Ward; Noel McBride, Raymond Sweeney; Corey Gallagher (0-2), Ryan Greene (0-4,3f), Darren Curran; Shaun Sharkey, Conor Greene (0-1), Paul McGarvey. Subs: Shaun Wallace for C Ward h/t; Matthew O’Donnell for C Greene 38.

REFEREE: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin).