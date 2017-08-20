Tight tussle in Ballyshannon as Aodh Ruadh lead by a point at half time

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP, half time update

Aodh Ruadh . . . 0-6

Naomh Ultan . . . 1-2



It’s very cagey in the Fr Tierney Park in Ballyshannon in this Intermediate Championship clash with Naomh Ultan’s packed defence and long range point scoring working well for the visitors.



Aodh Ruadh, with seven first half wides have been wasteful, Naomh Ultan in contrast have not. With just one score in the first 15 minutes, a pointed free from Michael Sticky Ward, the small crowd here had little to cheer.



But on the quarter a brilliant fetch and finish from Alan Lyons saw the visitors hit the front with a fine goal. Daniel Gallier added a point and the locals were getting a little uncomfortable as they saw their side closed down time and time again by dogged defending from Naomh Ultan.



Slowly but surely Aodh Ruadh dragged themselves back into the game, Damien Cleary pointing them literally in the right direction with a long range point, Philip Patton, Seamus Kane and David McGurrin adding points but the visitors, ona rare attack, added another point, Aiden Duddy with a marvellous 55 metre effort from play.



It’s all to play for here, half time, Aodh Ruadh 0-6, Naomh Ultan 1-2.



In the reserve game Aodh Ruadh had a facile win, 2-16 to 2-3.