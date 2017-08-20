Draws made for latter stages of Donegal Minor Championships in all Divisions

The draws have been made for the final stages of the Minor Championship in Donegal in all divisions. A play-off is required in Group Four of the Division One Championship as St. Michael's, Naomh Columba and St. Naul's finished level on points. Naomh Columba will meet St. Michael's on Wednesday night with the losers playing St. Naul's on Tuesday of next week. The winners of both games will be in the quarter-finals.

SEE BELOW FOR FULL DRAWS

Wednesday 23rd August at 7pm Extra Time if Needed

Division One - Group Four Play Off

Naomh Columba v Naomh Micheal. Venue and Referee TBC

Wednesday 23rd August at 7pm Extra Time if Needed

Division Two Quarter Finals

1. Red Hughs v Milford Venue and Referee TBC

2. Gaoth Dobhair v Carndonagh Venue and Referee TBC

3. Fanad Gaels v Convoy Venue and Referee TBC

4. Termon v Naomh Colmcille Venue and Referee TBC

Tuesday 29th August at 7pm Extra Time if Needed

Division One Group Four

Second Play Off

Losers of Naomh Columba / Naomh Micheal v Naomh Naille. Venue and Referee TBC

Wednesday 30th August at 7pm Extra Time if Needed

Division Two Semi Finals

2 v 1 3 v 4



Friday 1st September at 7pm Extra Time if Needed

Division One Minor Championship

Quarter Finals

1. Winner of Group Four v Killybegs Venue and Referee TBC

2. St Eunans v Runner Up Group Four Venue and Referee TBC

3. Naomh Conaill v Ardara Venue and Referee TBC

4. Sean Mc Cumhaills v Kilcar Venue and Referee TBC



Wednesday 6th September at 7pm Extra Time if Needed

Division One Minor Championship

Semi Finals

1 v 4 2 v 3

Division Three

Minor Championship

Final - Naomh Brid / Pettigo v Naomh Ultan Date and Venue TBC