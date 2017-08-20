CARN V MILFORD: Facile win for Milford in Carndonagh to get back in contention

Milford got their Intermediate Championship campaign back on track as they romped to victory against Carndonagh at Foden on Saturday.

Carndonagh 0-4

Milford 6-23

The Moyle View Park outfit were well beaten by Aodh Ruadh in their first championship game, and they knew there was little room for error in their second outing.

However, the gulf in class between Division 1 side Milford, and Carn – who have been operating in the fourth tier this year – was evident from early in the game.

Danny O'Donnell's Milford played with the aid of a strong breeze in the first half and they led by 4-12 to 0-3 at half-time, with Tony McNamee, Darragh Black, Christopher Barrett and Kane Barrett all scoring goals.

Dermot Doherty registered three frees for Carn, but they were simply outclassed by their opponents, and Kane Barrett grabbed a second goal after the break, while David Curley also hit the net.

Last year's beaten finalists Milford are not yet assured of a spot in the quarter-finals and they need to get something when they face Naomh Ultan in Dunkineely next Saturday.

CARNDONAGH: Darragh O'Neill; Tiarnan Coyne, Ryan Davenport, Nathan McLarkey; Conor Doherty, Padraig Doherty, Aaron McCarron; Richard Cunningham, Joe McKinney; Sean McCreanor, Shane Doherty, Owen Kelly; Dermot Doherty (0-3), Ryan Kelly, Liam Shiels (0-1).

MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Gavin Grier (0-1), Sean Black, Kieran Sheridan; David Curley (1-0), Paddy Peoples, Anthony Fisher, Luke Barrett (0-4), Joey Cullen; Pauric Curley, Christopher Barrett (1-2), Ryan McMahon (0-1); Darragh Black (1-1), Kane Barrett (2-8), Tony McNamee (1-5). Subs: Ronan Docherty, Barry McNulty, Kyle Black (0-1).