Wins for Naomh Muire and St. Naul’s in Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship

Jack O’Donnell,, Frances Gallagher and John McGeady scored the goals as Naomh Muire ran out comfortable winners against Burt at the Banks.



NAOMH MUIRE 4-11

BURT 2-5



All of the goals were scored in the first half with O’Donnell scoring two of the Naomh Muire four while Sean O’Donnell and Ciaran Bradley posted the Burt three pointers.

Naomh Muire led 4-8 to 2-1 at half-time.



NAOMH MUIRE: C Gallagher; T O'Donnell, C Doherty, R Duffy; D Ward, S Ferry, C White (0-1); Hugh McGeady, D Sweeney (0-1); P Gallagher (0-2), S McCafferty (0-2), J McGarvey (1-1); J O'Donnell (2-1), F Gallagher (1-3), C McGinley.

Subs: E Byrne for C McGinley



BURT: F Henry; M McGrath, J Lynch, K Glenn; Seamus O' Donnell,T MacMackin, Sean O'Donnell (1-0); M McHugh (0-1), K Bradley (0-2); J O' Brien (1-1) , R Bradley (0-1), C Carlin; D McDaid, C Bradley, P Burns. Sub: J Murray for R Bradley.

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (St. Naul’s)



Buncrana come up short

Buncrana were left wondering how they didn’t get anything from their game with St. Naul’s in the Reserve game in Mountcharles.



ST. NAUL’S 2-7

BUNCRANA 0-11



St. Naul’s led at half-time 1-7 to 0-5 and were worth the lead. They got a second goal a minute into the second half when a shot for a point from Liam McGroarty was fumbled by the ‘keeper into the net.

However, they would not score again as Buncrana were completely on top, but they were not able to get the goal they needed to bridge the gap, even though they had chances.

Sean Tully Meehan was the St. Naul’s star of the opening half, notching 1-3, while veteran Paul McGonigle kept Buncrana in touch from placed balls.

Garvin McElhinney was influential for the visitors and his clash with Andrew Gallagher in the opening half was bone-crunching. Gallagher looked to have sustained a serious shoulder injury as he rolled around on the ground. But he made a miraculous recovery and even got a yellow card for the challenge. Later McElhinney would get a second yellow late in the game.

SCORERS - St. Naul’s: Sean Tully Meehan 1-3,3f; Liam McGroarty 1-1; Dylan McBrearty, Jamie Coyle, John McBrearty 0-1 each.

Buncrana: Paul McGonigle 0-6,4f; Gavin McElhinney, Shane McClean, Stephen McGonigle, Adam McColgan and Conor O’Donnell 0-1 each.