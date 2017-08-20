NAOMH BRID V CLOUGHANEELY: Goals make the difference as Cloughaneely advance to quarter-finals

Cloughaneely are into the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Championship after this win in Trummon on Saturday evening.

Naomh Brid 0-11

Cloughaneely 3-10

The home side weren't helped by a red card to midfielder Tommy Gallagher after just 13 minutes, but it was the goals which really killed this game, coming at vital times.

Things were going well for Naomh Brid in the opening quarter. After Sean McGuire had opened the score, points from Jamie Timoney, Darragh Brogan (two frees) had them 0-3 to 0-1 ahead by the 15th minute. Lee Doherty also had a goal chance.

But the loss of Gallagher to a straight red was a big blow. Denis Boyle and John Fitzgerald were a constant threat and they had Cloughaneely back on terms by 17th minute.

Brogan (free) and Martin McGuire traded scores before the first goal arrived on 22 minutes. A long ball in was palmed to the net by John Fitzgerald. Callum Gallagher responded with a point to leave it Cloughaneely 1-4, Naomh Brid 0-5 at the break.

Declan McCafferty and Darragh Brogan had Naomh Brid level within two minutes of the restart, but they were hit with a second goal from Lee O'Brien and by the 48th minute, Cloughaneely were 2-8 to 0-7 in front and on their way. By that stage also the visitors were down to 14 with Kevin Mulhern picking up a second yellow.

Callum Gallagher and Brogan (free) had Naomh Brid points but John Fitzgerald hit a third Cloughaneely goal to close out the game. However, Naomh Brid never gave up and had late points from Gearoid and Callum Gallagher.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Michael Gallagher, Sean Gormley, Conal Rooney; Jamie Timoney (0-1), Clint Walsh, Eoghan McGarrigle; Tommy Gallagher, Ross Gallagher; Owen Harron, Callum Gallagher (0-3), Declan McCafferty (0-1); Pauric Gormley, Darragh Brogan (0-5,4f), Lee Doherty. Subs., Pauric Brennan for Harron; Gearoid Gallagher (0-1) for P Gormley.

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty; Lee O’Brien (1-0), Paddy Cannon, Cillian Gallagher; Ciaran McFadden (0-1), Aiden Doohan, Martin Ferry; John Harley, Mark Harley; Martin McGuire (0-2), Kevin Mulhern, Ciaran Scanlon; Denis Boyle (0-2), Shaun McGuire (0-1), John Fitzgerald (2-2). Subs: Declan McGarvey (0-1) for Cillian Gallagher ht; Cian McFadden for Mark Harley 41, Darren Ferry (0-1) for Denis Boyle 45.