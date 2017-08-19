Downings v Glenfin: Glenfin secure quarter-final place with win in Downings

Glenfin adopted to the windy conditions to overcome last year’s Junior A champions, Downings ,with six points to spare in Downings.



GLENFIN 0-14

DOWNINGS 0-8



In this Division Two versus Division Three clash, Glenfin showed their class and their six point winning margin was in no way flattering.

The win ensured Glenfin a place in the quarter-final draw.

Glenfin got the game off to a lively start and hit the game’s opening eight points before Downings got off the mark.

That was on 22 minutes when Lorcan Connor finally got a point for Downings.

Stephen Carr (4), Jason Morrow (2), Stephen Ward and Gary Dorrian scored the Glenfin points.

Lorcan Connor and Kevin Doherty added two more points for Downings and Morrow one as Glenfin led by six at half-time, 0-9 to 0-3.

Downings were much improved in the second period and they matched Glenfin score for score as they both added five points to their first half tally.

Connor (3), Doherty and Gary Bán McClafferty scored the Downings second half points.

Eoin Donlon (2), Gary Dorrian, Stephen Carr and Frank McGlynn hit the target for the winners.

Frank McGlynn also had a second half penalty saved by Conor McBride.



DOWNINGS: C McBride; M Davis, B McGinley, A Pasoma; E Kelly, B McBride, B McNutt; S Boyce, K Doherty (0-2); O Boyce, D McBride, E Roberts; J L McBride, G Bán McClafferty (0-1), L.Connor (0-5).



GLENFIN: A Walsh; D Carr, J Harkin, G Herron; G Dorrian (0-2), F McGlynn (0-1), P McGrath; H Foy, S Ward (0-2); C Ward, J Morrow (0-2), E Donlon (0-2); K McGlynn, C Brady, S Carr (0-5).