KILLYBEGS V TERMON: Hugh McFadden stars as Fishermen get morale boosting win

Championship tradition is very much alive in Killybegs despite their recent travails.

Killybegs 1-12

Termon 0-10



For the Fishermen produced a full-blooded display to take a very much- deserved victory over a Termon side that is also in transition at Fintra before a surprisingly small crowd.

And towering Killybegs and county star Hugh McFadden sent a clear signal to any prospective watching county manager that he is worth considering.

McFadden hit 0-6 including three superbly struck efforts from 45 metres.

And equally as crucial, was his ability to win vital ball, as Termon tried to get back on terms during an incredible nine minutes of extra time.

There were more than a few raised eyebrows when Fanad referee Mark Dorrian signalled seven minutes of extra time that morphed into nine minutes as darkness fell heavily on Fintra.

But the winners can also thank five star displays from the elegant Daniel Breslin, Christopher Murrin, Shane Molloy and Jack McSharry.

Eavan Broderick was also a constant threat up from and grabbed a crucial goal for Killybegs when he rose highest to flick a lob from McSharry to the Termon net in the 10th minute.

That was the crucial score of the first half and jolted a lively Termon side that had a bright start with some fine long-range points from the sweet striking Enda McCormick and Daire McDaid.

Roaming full back Kevin McDaid was also impressive as the led by 0-3 to 0-0 until Broderick’s crucial strike.

That goal gave the Fishermen the confidence to prevail, while playing into a fairly stiff breeze in that opening half.

In contrast Termon relied excessively on McCormick, who clearly showed why he was on Rory Gallagher’s panel.

The winners were well worth their half-time lead of 1-6 to 0-6.

McFadden, Murrin and Breslin were all on target while McDaid and McCormick replied for Termon.

Killybegs threw on John Ban Gallagher for the injured Broderick in the 40th minute.

And he justified his inclusion with a well-struck point with the outside of the boot in the 50th minute.

But Termon had a double chance of a goal in the 42nd minute when Daire McDaid’s goal bound effort was smothered by a Killybegs defender.

The ball came back to McDaid and this time his rocketed effort cannoned off the crossbar.

But Killybegs were chronically wasteful at the other end and hit seven bad wides; five of them were very scorable.

Had they lost then there would have been a major inquest as they were much the better side in the second half.

Termon threw everything into salvaging something in extra time, bit Killybegs funneled back and McFadden and the older heads stayed firm to ensure a welcome win for a team that is facing Division Three football next season

KILLYBEGS: Michael Mullin; Christopher Cunningham, Ciaran Conaghan, Stephen Muirhead; Eoin Gallagher, Shane Molloy, Jack McSharry, Pauric Conaghan, Hugh McFadden (0-6,3,45); Shaun Gorrell Christopher Murrin (0-2), Daniel Breslin (0-2); David O’Keeney, Brendan McGuire, Eavan Broderick (1-1). Subs: John Ban Gallagher for Broderick 40 inj, Jack Behan for S Gorrell 58

TERMON: Michael Boyle, Dan O’Donnell, Kevin McDaid (0-2), Fintan O’Flynn; Stephen McElwaine, Nathan McElwaine, Dan Conaghan; Jimmy Gallagher (0-1), Aidan Sweeney; John McElwaine, Daire McDaid (0-2f), Enda McCormick (0-32f), Caolan McDaid (0-1), Anthony McGrenra, Kevin McElwaine. Subs: Shane Doherty for Caolan McDaid (34 inj), Shane Callaghan for O’Flynn 37, James McSharry (0-1) for Stephen McElwaine 49, Paul McDaid for Conaghan 64



REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Fanad Gaels)