BOWLING: Donegal man member of World Indoor Bowling Championships win

Donegal man PJ Gallagher is celebrating a second World Short Mat Bowling championship after Ireland captured back to back World titles yesterday (Friday).

Gallagher, from Dungloe and a member of the Burtonport Indoor Bowling Club, was a member of the four person Irish team that defeated England in the final, in Chelmsford, England yesterday evening.

Ireland won the final 4-2 after also defeating Belgium 4-2 in the semi-final.

Ireland qualified from a group that included Sweden, Isle of Man and the Rest of the World.

And they were comfortable winners in all their group games.

Ireland defeated the Isle of Man and the Rest of the World 6-0 and overcame Sweden 4.5 to 1.5 to qualify from the group.

“It was brilliant to win it last year and to be the first Irish team to do so. But to win it for a second year in-a-row is brilliant,” PJ told the Democrat.

“We came through the group easy enough but it was close between ourselves and Belgium in the semi-final.

“We also had a close game with England in the final but thankfully we came through that too. We were the first Irish team to win the Championship last year and now we are the first team from Ireland to win it back-to-back.

“It took a big effort but it is worth it now and it is a brilliant feeling to be champions for the second year in-a-row.”

The other members of the Irish team were Mark Beattie from Sion Mills, Tyrone and the husband and wife team of Joe and Pauline Beattie from Portadown, Armagh. Mark Beattie missed last year’s championship due to a family bereavement and in his absence P J Gallagher was the team captain.

PJ and the rest of the Irish team are back in action today (Saturday) and are currently competing in the British Open Indoor Bowling Championships which are also on in Chelmsford.