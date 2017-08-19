Finn Harps U-15s lose out to Sligo Rovers in first game of league



Finn Harps opening game in the U-15 league ended in a narrow defeat against Sligo Rovers at Killygordon on Friday evening.



Finn Harps 2

Sligo Rovers 3



Finn Harps started the brighter and took the lead early on when an Adam McCaffrey cross was found by the head of Conor Black who looped his header over the James Robinson in goal for Sligo.

That goal sparked Sligo Rovers into life and they fought back to lead at half time through two goals from Cillian Heaney.

Sligo Rovers added their third shortly into the second half when Ciaran Jennings shot took a wicked deflection off a Harps leg and deceived Patrick McGarvey in the Harps goal.

Harps reaction was almost immediate when a swift counterattack was finished of by Luke Rudden which a confident strike across the keeper to bring the deficit back to one.

Harps threw everything at finding an equaliser in the final minutes of the game, and were firstly denied by James Robinson from the penalty spot, while Adam McCaffrey hit the crossbar from 20 yards before Conor Black's follow up was ruled out for offside.

Finn Harps will now turn their attention to the first away game of the season next Sunday against Monaghan Cavan FP.

Finn Harps

1. Patrick McGarvey

2. Kieran Tobin

3. Kelan Collier

4. Charlie White

5. Domhnall Mac Giolla Bhride

6. Dylan Woods

7. Jamie Doherty

8. Adam McCaffrey

9. Luke Rudden

10. Jack Murphy

11. Conor Black

SUBS

12. Jamie McDaid

13. Frankie Campbell

14. Carlos O'Reilly

15. Stephen Black

16. Fionnan Coyle

18. Adrian McLaughlin