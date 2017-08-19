LADIES GAA: Donegal go out at quarter-final stage to strong Mayo side

The wait for an All-Ireland sem-final for Donegal Ladies goes on after they went down to Mayo in Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Donegal 2-11

Mayo 3-14

Donegal weren't able to match the running of the Mayo girls, especially in the second half, after they had played so well in the opening half against the breeze and were all square at half-time.

The Donegal team just never got to the pace of the game in that second half despite some great performances from Treasa Doherty, Ciara Hegarty, Aoife McDonald and Niamh Hegarty. Yvonne McMonagle also did very well up front but Mayo double and sometimes treble marked Geraldine McLaughlin.

She was particularly unlucky on one occasion in the opening half when she was pulled to the ground and got nothing from the referee.

MINI CRISIS

Donegal had a mini crisis even before the throw-in when 'keeper Aoife McColgan picked up an ankle injury in the warm-up. However, she was able to take her place for the start.

Even though Grace Kelly had Mayo on the board with the strong wind at her back, Donegal had a very good opening ten minutes with the twin strike force of Geraldine McLaughlin and Yvonne McMonagle were in top form.

When Geraldine McLaughlin was fouled off the ball during a Donegal attack, Karen Guthrie surprised the Mayo defence by taking the 20m free short to McLaughlin and she fired to the net.

Cora Staunton had her first point a minute later from a free although it took several minutes before the score was confirmed after the linesman twice intervened.

Donegal had another goal chance on six minutes when Niamh Hegarty was through but she opted to take her point.

The second goal arrived a minute later with a quick free fired into the Mayo danger area and Yvonne McMonagle won the ball and fired home.

The margin was out to six points on eight minutes as Geraldine McLaughlin pointed a free.

However, Mayo did get their period of dominance after this but despite the strong breeze, they were also wasteful.

Points from Cora Staunton (free), and two from their most dangerous forward, Grace Kelly, had the margin down to three. However, Fiona Doherty picked up a yellow card which didn't help their cause.

Katy Herron was denied by the strong breeze as her great effort tailed off on 18 minutes, as Aisling Gilroy and Staunton reduced the margin to the minimum by the 20th minute.

Donegal were then hit by a double injury. 'Keeper McColgan had to go off after agin feeling the effects of the injury with Laura Gallagher coming in while Shannon McGroddy came in for Roisin Friel.

Grace Kelly had Mayo level before Katy Herron was influential in a move which saw Karen Guthrie push Donegal ahead again on 23 minutes.

Donegal lost Emer Gallagher to the sin bin for an innocuous collision with Staunton byt they hit the next point after a great interception by Terese McCafferty and Yvonne McMonagle found the target.

Cora Staunton was given an easy point after Laura Gallagher was penalised for delaying the kick-out but Geraldine McLaughlin won a free for Karen Guthrie to point at the other end.

Just before the break, Sarah Roe hit two points in quick succession to leave the sides all square at the break, Donegal 2-5, Mayo 0-11.

However, Donegal were not able to build on their first half display with the strong wind at their backs in the second half.

They did take the lead on 34 minutes with Geraldine McLaughlin setting up McMonagle, but Mayo were looking increasingly dangerous at the other end, especially with their running through the middle. Treasa Doherty made a great block to deny Staunton but after a great run by Grace Kelly, Niamh Kelly finished the first Mayo goal to put them on the road to victory.

Laura Gallagher made a great stop before Cora Staunton pointed. Donegal did responde with points from Yvonne McMonagle and a Karen Guthrie free, but they were hit with a second goal on 44 minutes. An effort for a point came back off the crossbar and Staunton got the touch to just get it over the line.

Guthrie was wide from a free before Aoife McDonald came forward to hit a great point.

But then Mayo struck for 1-2 inside a few minutes, Sara Roe getting a point, Lady of the Match, Grace Kelly powering home a goal and Staunton pointing from an impossible angle.

Niamh Hegarty did keep trying and she had a good point while Paula McGrory was denied by a block which saw Katy Herron drive over the bar.

DONEGAL: Aoife McColgan; Treasa Doherty, Emer Gallagher, Nicole McLaughlin; Terese McCafferty, Ciara Hegarty, Aoife McDonald (0-1); Katy Herron (0-1), Karen Guthrie (0-3,2f); Grainne Houston, Niamh Hegarty (0-2), Ailish Ward; Roisin Friel, Geraldine McLaughlin (1-1,1f), Yvonne McMonagle (1-3). Subs., Laura Gallagher for McColgan; Shannon McGroddy for Friel, both 22; Deirdre Foley for Houston 46; Paula McGrory for Ward 55.



MAYO scorers: Cora Staunton 1-6,3f; Grace Kelly 1-4; Sarah Roe 0-3; Niamh Kelly 1-0; Aisling Gilroy 0-1.